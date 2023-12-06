Industry Slowdown Sends Denver's Revved Industries, Manufacturer of Guerrilla Gravity Bikes, to the Auction Block

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, ThreeSixty Asset Advisors and PPL Group will present a live webcast online auction featuring over 400 lots of cutting-edge machinery and support equipment from Revved Industries – the renowned manufacturer behind Guerrilla Gravity Mountain Bikes. This rare opportunity arises following the appointment of state court receiver, Highline Financial Group, to oversee the strategic wind-down of company.

Receivership representative, Chris Harff, unveils the business possibilities, "In tandem with the auction of Revved's machinery and support equipment, we are actively engaged with select parties expressing keen interest in acquiring their proprietary production lines and patents. These patents, coupled with associated equipment, created what many in the industry considered the strongest carbon fiber bikes and wheels. We recognize this as a significant value proposition for the right manufacturing group."

Founded in 2011, Guerrilla Gravity began its journey in a founder's garage, eventually evolving to introduce the first Revved-produced carbon frame in 2019. Backed by a loyal customer base and a stellar product reputation, Revved expanded operations with a state-of-the-art facility just south of downtown Denver. Unfortunately, an industry-wide slowdown in sales led to financial pressures and the ultimate closure of the company.

Jeff Tanenbaum, President of ThreeSixty Asset Advisors, highlights the exceptional offering, "Revved's facility is a testament to precision and quality, boasting sophisticated production lines, top-tier mold and die machining operations, and a complete finishing department. The majority of the equipment, acquired within the last few years, presents a remarkable opportunity for savvy manufacturers in the secondary market."

The auction boasts an impressive lineup, including five late-model Haas machining centers, two mold trimming routers (including a pristine 2022 Multi-cam), a finishing department equipped with powder coating machinery and ovens, and an extensive array of support equipment – from compressors and chillers to cranes, tools, warehouse equipment, computer tablets, and office furniture. Additionally, the auction features spare bike parts, bike repair stands, and assembly tools.

The online-only auction, presented in a live webcast format, invites interested manufacturers to preview items, place advanced bids, or participate in real-time on December 14. A public viewing of the lots will be held on Wednesday, December 13, from 9 am to 4 pm.

For inquiries regarding the acquisition of proprietary manufacturing lines or to access the complete auction catalog and terms of sale, visit 360bid.sale or reach out to [email protected]. Elevate your manufacturing capabilities with Revved Industries' state-of-the-art equipment.

