Industry Survey: AARP The Magazine Adds 479,000 Younger Readers Remains America's #1 Most Read Magazine

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- AARP The Magazine (ATM) has widened its lead as America's most read print magazine, in large part due to an increase in younger readers, an independent survey of American consumers reveals.

The new spring survey released by market research firm GfK MRI finds that ATM has increased its readership by 326,000 overall since the fall 2017 study. ATM, AARP's bi-monthly magazine and flagship publication, continues to serve as a primary source of information, advice and entertainment for people age 50-plus with a readership of 38.6 million – the largest of any magazine in the U.S. In the past six months, ATM gained 479,000 readers who were younger than 60, according to MRI.

ATM maintains a strong readership advantage over all other top 10 titles, the MRI data shows, delivering to:

2.7 million more readers than People

6.2 million more readers than Better Homes and Gardens

8.3 million more readers than National Geographic

12.3 million more readers than The Costco Connection

20.3 million more readers than Good Housekeeping

21.7 million more readers than Reader's Digest

21.8 million more readers than Time

22.3 million more readers than Sports Illustrated

23.5 million more readers than Southern Living

Over the past decade, ATM has risen from America's fourth most-read magazine to No. 1, while increasing readership by 4.4 million. Readership among other top ten titles declined, on average, by 6.5 million.

Six times a year, ATM delivers high quality content via three versions of the magazine, each geared to a different demographic – one for readers age 50 to 59, one for those 60 to 69, and one for those 70-plus. ATM includes health and fitness features, financial guidance, consumer information and tips, celebrity interviews, and book and movie reviews. AARP has published its magazine for members since its founding in 1958.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

