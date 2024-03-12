Industry Titan and Former Mutesix Executive Shaun Lewin to Spearhead GR0's Direct Response Creative Arm

GR0 Welcomes Industry Leader Shaun Lewin to Spearhead Direct Response Creative Arm, Propelling Innovation and Results in Digital Marketing

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital marketing agency GR0 is proud to announce the appointment of Shaun Lewin as the head of its Direct Response Creative Arm. With an impressive track record in the industry, including notable roles at Mutesix, Shaun brings a wealth of experience and expertise to GR0.

Shaun Lewin's career is marked by significant achievements and contributions to the world of digital marketing. Beginning his journey with production work on the Emmy-nominated Epic Rap Battles of History, Shaun quickly ascended the ranks. He eventually took on executive roles where he led projects such as the widely acclaimed audio drama "Gold Rush." His experience extends to direct response advertising, where he played a pivotal role in the growth and success of brands like Dollar Shave Club, Square, and L'Oréal.

In his new role at GR0, Shaun Lewin will spearhead the agency's Direct Response Creative Arm. With a focus on data-driven strategies and cutting-edge techniques, Shaun will lead a dedicated team committed to delivering exceptional creative solutions tailored to each client's needs.

Shaun's vision for the Direct Response Creative Arm at GR0 is to establish the agency as a force in the direct response advertising space. His leadership will drive innovation, shape creative strategies, and foster a culture of excellence within the team.

With Shaun Lewin at the helm, GR0 is poised to revolutionize the direct response advertising industry, delivering unmatched value and driving measurable results for clients worldwide. For more information about GR0 and its services, please visit their website .

About GR0: GR0 is a leading digital agency based in Los Angeles that gives brands an unfair advantage against competition through powerful storytelling and data-driven performance marketing. GR0 is a true one-stop-shop with a complete range of top-tier marketing services, including paid media, creative, content, SEO, email and SMS, and affiliate. Its experts work in true partnership with clients' teams to incorporate their unique stories in every aspect of their marketing efforts, propelling their narratives across platforms and driving tangible results.

Media Contact:

GR0 Agency, [email protected] , https://gr0.com/

SOURCE GR0.com LLC