Industry Transparency Center Releases 2022 Consumer Supplement User Reports for Collagen, Curcumin, Prebiotics and Probiotics

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industry Transparency Center (ITC) announced today the release of four new insight reports showcasing results from its 2022 5th annual survey of consumer supplement users. The 2022 reports provide insights to trending ingredient categories including collagen, curcumin, prebiotics and probiotics and additional reports will be released before the end of the year.

Supplement consumers take prebiotics for a variety of reasons, including gut health/digestion and immunity. 30% of prebiotic users consume them four times a week or more.

"This is our 5th year fielding this survey and because of this we're able to provide year-over-year benchmarking information and trend data for some of the hottest ingredient categories on the market," said ITC CEO Len Monheit. "ITC Insight reports are designed to provide actionable information that can be used by suppliers and brands to identify and optimize market opportunities."

More than 50% of respondents are taking supplements 4 times a week or more making them regular users and key target consumers

38% of supplement consumers take their supplements near breakfast

A supplements' sustainability profile impacts 66% of supplement consumers

20% of supplement consumers take supplements to combat lack of energy

Prebiotic awareness is up from 81% in 2021 to 85% in 2022 amongst supplement consumers

74% of supplement consumers look for and/or appreciate branded ingredients with 20% expressing a willingness to pay a premium

The 2022 ITC Insights Supplement Consumer Survey was fielded in Spring 2022 and covers dietary and food supplement consumer buying behaviors and priorities across the US, UK, Germany, Italy, and China. It measures how behaviors have changed over the past several years, especially 2019 through 2021. The survey includes 1,000 US, 500 UK, 500 German, 500 Italian and 1000 Chines users, all of whom use supplements to some extent. Starting with overall supplement use, including popular categories such as multivitamins, vitamin D and omega-3s, the reports then dives specifically into ingredient category users and indexes the category against others as it measures health issues and concerns, where they shop, how much they spend, how they consider branded ingredients, then what they look for when purchasing the ingredient, where consumers get their information and their values surrounding trust, transparency and sustainability.

All ITC reports can be accessed at ITCstrategy.com/insights.

About the Industry Transparency Center

The Industry Transparency Center (ITC) is a strategy and insights firm driving transparency in the health ingredients and natural products industries through four key pillars: Insights, Stewardship, Strategy, and Community. ITC provides guidance to organizations across the globe via strategic insights, category stewardship, world-class events and thought leadership. ITC also operates the Global Prebiotic Association, Global Curcumin Association, Collagen Stewardship Alliance and Coconut Coalition of the Americas. Learn more at ITCStrategy.com

Media contact: Traci Kantowski, Senior Strategic Marketing Director, Industry Transparency Center

+1 (331) 806-3864 | [email protected]

SOURCE Industry Transparency Center