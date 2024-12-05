Industry Veteran and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Expert, Ray Kaczmarek, Joins Nanoscope as Chief Technical and Manufacturing Officer

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and geographic atrophy (GA), today announced that Ray Kaczmarek has joined the company as Chief Technology and Manufacturing Officer. Mr. Kaczmarek is a recognized expert in gene therapy manufacturing with decades of experience leading operations, technology, and commercial supply strategies at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

"Ray brings a wealth of expertise in building and sustaining gene therapy manufacturing programs. His operational leadership will be crucial to developing the commercial supply of our future therapies as we advance towards potential commercialization," said Sulagna Bhattacharya, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nanoscope.

Mr. Kaczmarek has an extensive background of executive leadership and operational expertise in the gene therapy manufacturing industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Genezen, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in viral vector process development, GMP manufacturing, and analytical services. Prior to Genezen, Mr. Kaczmarek served as Vice President of GMP Operations at TriLink Biotechnologies, part of Maravai Lifesciences, a CDMO specializing in the synthesis of nucleic acids, GMP capping reagents, plasmids, and oligonucleotides. Mr. Kaczmarek also served as Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Operations at Pacira Biosciences, a leading provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, and, prior to that, he was President of Nitto Avecia, a CDMO specializing in end-to-end solutions for oligonucleotide programs. Mr. Kaczmarek is a graduate of Virginia Tech and a proud veteran of the United States Army.

"Nanoscope has reached a pivotal juncture in its mission to bring transformative gene therapy products to market," said Mr. Kaczmarek. "I am excited to contribute my expertise to Nanoscope's programs, and I look forward to leading the build-out of commercial product manufacturing to ensure Nanoscope is ready to bring these much-needed treatments to patients."

About Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. Following positive end-of-study results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for RP (NCT04945772), the company announced its plan to initiate a BLA submission for MCO-010 to treat RP in Q1 2025. The company has completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in Q1 2025. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

