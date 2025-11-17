Nanoscope Therapeutics Featured in Multiple Presentations at Advanced Therapies USA 2025

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing novel, disease-agnostic therapies for patients with photoreceptor loss and vision impairment due to retinal degeneration, announced today that President and Chief Scientific Officer, Samarendra Mohanty, Ph.D., and Executive Vice President of Value and Access, Ramesh Arjunji, Ph.D., will be featured speakers at Advanced Therapies USA 2025. The conference will be held November 18-19 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Dr. Mohanty's presentations and panel discussion will showcase Nanoscope's vision-restoring, proprietary Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) platform for patients with severe vision loss from retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Stargardt disease (SD), both debilitating conditions with no currently approved treatments. Dr. Arjunji's discussion will address accessibility for gene therapies, such as Nanoscope's MCO-010.

Following are the details for each presentation and panel discussion:

Keynote Panel: "State of the Industry Address for Cell and Gene Therapies"

Presenter: Dr. Samarendra Mohanty

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 9:05-9:55 a.m. EDT

Presentation: "Real World Evidence Generation and Reimbursement for Gene Therapy"

Presenter: Dr. Ramesh Arjunji

Track: Evidence, Pricing & Access (Track 3, 120A)

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 11:10-11:30 a.m. EDT

Presentation: "Mutation Agnostic Gene Therapy for Neurodegenerative Diseases"

Presenter: Dr. Samarendra Mohanty

Track: Gene Therapy (Track 5, 120C)

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 3:15-3:35 p.m. EDT

"The Advanced Therapies Congress is a vital gathering for those working to bring cell and gene therapies from concept to clinic, and I'm excited to join peers who share a deep commitment to addressing unmet medical needs," said Dr. Mohanty. "At Nanoscope, our mission has always been to restore meaningful vision for patients with degenerative retinal disease, irrespective of underlying cause, and I welcome the opportunity to highlight our progress and learn from others working to deliver hope and solutions."

About the MCO Platform

MCO is a one-time, in-office, intravitreal disease-agnostic therapy platform designed to restore vision in patients with photoreceptor degeneration, including Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Stargardt disease (SD), and geographic atrophy (GA). By activating highly dense bipolar retinal cells to become light sensitive, MCO utilizes the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor death. MCO treatment does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, enabling broad patient applicability within existing retina office workflows.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) (NCT04945772), a rolling BLA submission to the FDA has been initiated. If approved, MCO-010 has the potential to be the standard of care for RP patients, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial of MCO-010 in Stargardt disease (SD) (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in 2025. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with RMAT designation for SD, and EMA Orphan designations to cover non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies. A Phase 2 program for MCO in geographic atrophy (GA) is expected to start by the end of 2025. Other IND-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

Contact:

Nanoscope Therapeutics

(817) 857-1186

[email protected]

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics