Industry Veteran and Med Tech Pioneer Appointed Special Advisor to ProVerum

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProVerum Limited, a medical device company focused on innovative, safe and effective solutions for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), today announced that Ted Lamson, Ph.D. has been appointed Special Advisor to the company.

Dr. Lamson brings more than 30 years of experience in medical device innovation, with a career dedicated to initiating, developing and commercializing novel therapies across multiple clinical areas. He co-founded NeoTract and co-invented the UroLift® System within the ExploraMed incubator, where he continues to contribute to ongoing innovation efforts. Dr. Lamson is also actively involved in the medical technology ecosystem through advisory roles and board appointments with emerging companies.

"I'm delighted to welcome Ted to the ProVerum team," said Paul Bateman, CEO, ProVerum. "Ted's in-depth knowledge and understanding of the BPH market will be invaluable as we scale commercialization of the ProVee System and work to redefine the treatment landscape for people with BPH." Dr. Lamson added, "Working with the ProVerum team is a logical progression for me, as I have long been dedicated to the vision of an improved clinical paradigm for men with BPH."

BPH is the most common reason why men visit their urologist, with more than 12 million men in the United States actively managed for the condition. Symptoms include frequent or urgent need to urinate, urinating more often at night, weak urine streams and not being able to empty the bladder fully. Without treatment, symptoms often worsen over time and have a significant impact on quality of life.

About ProVerum

ProVerum Ltd. is an innovative Dublin- based company focused on the development of novel minimally invasive technologies to treat BPH. Our first product offering, the ProVee System for BPH, is FDA-approved and available for sale in the United States. For more information, visit proverummedical.com or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

