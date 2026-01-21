ProVerum Announces First Commercial Cases Completed with the ProVee® System for BPH

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProVerum Limited, a medical device company focused on innovative, safe and effective solutions for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), today announced the first commercial cases in the United States have taken place with its ProVee System for BPH.

The milestone marks an important step in the company's U.S. clinical and commercial expansion, demonstrating the system's integration into real-world settings and its potential to broaden treatment options for men living with BPH. This next-generation prostatic urethral stent gently opens up the obstructed prostate to relieve lower urinary tract symptoms associated with BPH. It works without cutting, burning, tearing, or piercing of prostatic tissue, offering the potential for an improved safety profile and faster recovery compared to other interventions.

The initial procedures were performed at multiple locations across the country by experienced urologists, reflecting growing physician interest in innovative, minimally invasive approaches to managing BPH. These early cases represent the first in-patient use of the ProVee System in the U.S. and provide valuable insights as the company continues to support clinical adoption and physician training nationwide. These highly respected, innovation-minded adopters include:

Tyler McClintock, MD – Midtown Urology Associates

Michael Trotter, MD – Midtown Urology Associates

Brian Mazzarella, MD – Urology Austin

Ricardo Gonzalez, MD – Houston Methodist

Sijo Parekattil, MD – Avant Concierge Urology

Raviender Bukkapatnam, MD – Florida Urology Partners

Sheldon Freedman, MD – Freedman Urology

Ning Wu, MD – Comprehensive Urologic Care

"Following our recent FDA approval, we're well positioned to help men alleviate their urinary symptoms secondary to BPH with our innovative ProVee procedure," said Paul Bateman, ProVerum CEO. "The successful completion of our first procedures in the U.S. is a significant milestone and reflects the growing demand for minimally invasive treatments for BPH like ProVee."

BPH is the most common reason why men visit their urologist, with more than 12 million men in the United States actively managed for the condition. Symptoms include frequent or urgent need to urinate, urinating more often at night, weak urine streams and not being able to empty the bladder fully. Without treatment, symptoms tend to worsen and have a significant impact on quality of life.

About ProVerum

ProVerum Ltd. is an innovative Dublin- based company focused on the development of novel minimally invasive technologies to treat BPH. Our first product offering, the ProVee System, is FDA-approved and available for sale in the United States. For more information, visit proverummedical.com or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

