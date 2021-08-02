Industry Veteran Andrew Jewett Joins Anchor Loans as SVP, Enterprise Sales

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to fix-and-flip entrepreneurs, today announced that Andrew Jewett has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales.

In this newly created position, Jewett will be responsible for account management/segmentation, sales recruitment/training, new product development/deployment, marketing and the overall growth of Anchor's sales team and customer base.

Jewett brings more than 16 years of experience in fix-and-flip lending and real estate capital markets. He joins Anchor from Sundae, Inc., where he was Head of Lending and Co-head of Capital Markets. Jewett joined Sundae when it acquired Aperture, a proprietary analytics and proptech firm that he co-founded. Prior to Aperture, Jewett was Managing Director and Co-head of Capital Markets at Wedgewood, a diversified operating/real estate investment company. During his time there, he was part of the early team leading the rapid growth of Civic Financial Services, its fix-and-flip lending subsidiary.

Earlier in his career, Jewett served as a Director of Mortgage Finance for Royal Bank of Scotland and as an analyst with C.D. Downer & Co. and Greenwich Capital. Jewett is a graduate of Babson College where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.

"We are excited that Andrew has joined Anchor to drive our growth strategy as we expand our sales organization, our geographic footprint and our product set," said Andy Pollock, Anchor's Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a rare combination of leadership skills having been both a fix-and-flip entrepreneur and a capital markets executive."

About Anchor Loans

Anchor Loans is the nation's number one private lender to fix-and-flip entrepreneurs, with a total funding of more than $9.5 billion since 1998. With advanced, intuitive technology, Anchor provides fast, reliable funding and an exceptional customer experience—forging long-term client relationships and helping customers achieve and exceed their business goals. More than 85% of Anchor's borrowers are repeat customers, and over 70% of the Company's new borrowers were referred by an existing customer. Ranked for the past two years on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held small companies in the U.S., Anchor is the first fix-and-flip lender to fund more than $1 billion in loans in a single year and has remained an industry leader, consistently funding more than $1 billion in fix-and-flip loans every year since 2016. https://www.anchorloans.com.

