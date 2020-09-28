Industry Veteran Ben Vonderhaar Joins Capital Square as Managing Director, Head of Institutional Fundraising

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a leading sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments, announced today that industry veteran Bernard R. ("Ben") Vonderhaar has joined the company as managing director and head of institutional fundraising.

"We are thrilled that Ben Vonderhaar has joined Capital Square to assist with institutional fundraising," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Capital Square has sponsored more than $2.2 billion of tax-advantaged real estate investments through the retail broker-dealer, RIA and wealth manager channels. It is a natural progression for Capital Square to use its growing platform, skills and expertise to sponsor larger, institutional investment programs and Ben is the right person to help us get there."

Prior to joining Capital Square, Vonderhaar served as a managing director of fundraising at BlackGold Capital Management, LP. He has led strategic initiatives that resulted in new offerings in multi-strategy credit, co-investment in structured products, such as collateralized loan obligations; private real estate; long/short equity, and distressed debt. Vonderhaar also served as managing director and head of the endowment and foundation, healthcare, and family office practices at Highland Capital Management, LP, as well as the managing director of the Central and Southwest division at The Commonfund. He has held positions as vice president at large banking organizations, including Deutsche Bank/Bankers Trust, BBVA/Compass, and JPMorganChase.

"I am pleased to join Capital Square to expand its institutional fundraising," said Vonderhaar. "Capital Square has proven expertise in successfully sponsoring and managing real estate investments that would benefit institutional investors seeking superior risk-adjusted returns."

Vonderhaar has launched successful start-up capital raising efforts in private credit, private equity, private real estate, as well as hedge funds and venture capital. He has been a guest lecturer at The College of William & Mary - Mason School of Business, The University of Texas - McCombs School of Business, Southern Methodist University - Cox School of Business, Rice University - Jones Graduate School of Business, and served as Adjunct Professor at the Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas at Dallas.

Vonderhaar earned a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in economics from Ashland University and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Findlay. He holds FINRA Series 7, 63 and 66 securities licenses.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. To date, Capital Square has completed more than $2 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. In 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, Capital Square was awarded by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies. In 2017 and 2018, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. In 2019, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" and "Fantastic 50" reports. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

