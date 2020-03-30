Industry Veteran Bill Bradford to Lead Flip Electronics as President

ATLANTA, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip Electronics, a leading global provider of electronic components, is pleased to announce that Bill Bradford has joined the company in the position of president. Dr. Bradford has over 30 years of experience in the electronic components industry, having led the global sales organizations for Freescale, ON Semiconductor, and Entropic Communications. He also served as President and CEO of Minco Technology Labs, a Hi-Rel die processing, assembly, test, and distribution company. Over the past two years, he has led the Electronic Component Industry Association (ECIA) as president and CEO. He began his career in sales with Texas Instruments, followed by Cypress Semiconductor.

"Flip has a unique authorized distribution model that has propelled its growth over the past few years since its inception by focusing its efforts on helping component companies to move their excess and obsolete inventory while providing end-of-life (EOL) support to its customer base," says Dr. Bradford. "I've witnessed Flip swiftly fill an unmet need in the semiconductor supply chain, and I am excited to come on board to support the team's rapid growth."

"We are thrilled to have an executive with Bill's industry experience join the Flip team," says Flip CEO Jason Murphy. "His leadership will be a great asset as we continue to scale the company."

Dr. Bradford has a BSEE from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, an MS in Management from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and an Executive Doctorate in Business from Georgia State University, having conducted research in leadership and sales analytics. He is an ICF-certified executive coach and has been a mentor and catalyst for startups at Georgia Tech's Advanced Technology and Design Center. In addition to extensive international corporate leadership experience, Dr. Bradford has coached and advised senior executives and high performing teams and has been a guest lecturer at various business schools. He serves as an Executive in Residence at the Center for Business and Industrial Marketing at Georgia State University and has volunteered with several nonprofit organizations. He currently serves on the board of directors of Life Teen International, an organization focused on youth ministry, and as an advisor to The Reveye Initiative, a nonprofit supporting a primary school in Haiti.

