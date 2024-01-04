TYSONS, Va., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Availability, a leading provider of innovative IT services, proudly announces the appointment of Bill Washburn as its new Chief Growth Officer. Formerly the Chief Program Officer at MarkLogic Corporation, Bill brings over three decades of exemplary executive, management, and IT expertise, with a proven track record in government settings, particularly in large-scale IT modernization, architecture and engineering, development, and process improvement.

Industry Veteran Bill Washburn Assumes Key Role as Chief Growth Officer at IT Availability

In his new role at IT Availability, Bill will spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at expanding all facets of the business, leveraging his wealth of experience to drive organic growth, explore new business opportunities, and enhance operational efficiencies. IT Availability is renowned for its dynamic approach to addressing unique challenges faced by customers in areas such as development, networks, data centers, cybersecurity, and operations.

IT Availability, founded in 2015 by industry luminary Chuck Dickens, a former senior executive with over 35 years of experience in the Intelligence Community, is poised for significant growth under Bill's leadership. Chuck's vision and IT Availability's commitment to providing cutting-edge IT solutions align seamlessly with Bill's strategic capabilities, making his addition to the executive team a pivotal move for the company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill Washburn to IT Availability as our Chief Growth Officer. His extensive experience and proven leadership in the IT industry will undoubtedly play a crucial role in advancing our growth agenda and exploring new business horizons," remarked Chuck Dickens, Founder of IT Availability.

Bill Washburn expressed his excitement about the new opportunity, stating, "I am honored to join IT Availability, a company known for its commitment to excellence and innovation. I look forward to contributing to the organization's continued success and leading initiatives that will shape the future of IT services."

This strategic appointment underscores IT Availability's dedication to staying at the forefront of the IT industry and marks a significant milestone in the company's journey of expansion and exploration of new business possibilities.

