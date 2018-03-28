Industry veteran brings over 15 years of experience in mortgage banking to one of the leading mortgage companies in New England and Florida

Along with a keen understanding of mortgage banking, Nardi brings extensive mortgage sales, operations, secondary market, servicing and product innovation to his position as Senior Vice President of Production at radius financial group. Before joining radius, Nardi held the position of SVP Retail Lending & Servicing Manager at Middlesex Savings Bank where his principal function was to integrate new technologies and applications that greatly improved process efficiencies, which he attributes to his irreplaceable start in the business as a MLO.

"Craig is a key addition to the radius team, and will make an immediate impact with our clients, partners and employees," said President & Principal, Sarah Valentini. "Craig's natural leadership qualities coupled with his proven ability to think critically and respond strategically in a dynamic environment is essential to the future development of our organization, which, in turn, will strengthen our mission of Making Mortgages Better and being the most reputable and trustworthy independent mortgage bank in Massachusetts and Florida."

Nardi's career in the mortgage industry began over 15 years ago and took the path as unique as his personality concentrating on pairing the industry's top talent with technology to make the lending experience intelligent and seamless. Nardi has trained in virtually every department of the mortgage business to have a full and clear understanding of the internal and external needs providing a solutions-driven mindset on making the complex, simple.

Nardi earned his MBA in Finance from Johnson & Wales University and studied at the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at UPenn in the Wharton Business School. He currently serves the MMBA as an education committee member, director and Foundation board member. He resides in Cumberland, RI with his wife, Katina and two young sons.

About radius financial group inc.

radius financial group inc. is a leading, private, full-service mortgage lender and insurance agency in New England and Florida. With a commitment to delivering a measurably better experience to borrowers, radius has been nationally and locally recognized for its continued growth and achievements since 1999. Headquartered in Norwell, MA, radius services Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut and Florida, Visit us at www.radiusgrp.com or facebook.com/radiusgrp.

For more information, contact:

Dustin DeMeritt, Director of Marketing

Phone: 781-742-6500, x702

E-mail: ddemeritt@radiusgrp.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-veteran-brings-over-15-years-of-experience-in-mortgage-banking-to-one-of-the-leading-mortgage-companies-in-new-england-and-florida-300621258.html

SOURCE radius financial group inc.

Related Links

http://www.radiusgrp.com

