Industry Veteran David Kapusta Joins Xcelerate Solutions

MCLEAN, Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions, a leading defense and national security company announced the addition of David Kapusta as Executive Vice President of Integration to its leadership team. David will provide executive leadership and direction to support the full integration of Xcelerate and VMD Corp, ensuring strategic alignment and synergy of operations, resources, and capabilities.

David Kapusta, Executive Vice President of Integration

Mark Drever, Chief Executive Officer of Xcelerate Solutions said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dave as our new EVP. His proven track record in orchestrating successful mergers and acquisitions will be instrumental in navigating this pivotal transformation phase of our company."

Prior to joining Xcelerate, David served as Chief Operating Officer and President of operating units within NTT DATA Federal. Mr. Kapusta's M&A and operational experience will be instrumental in the growth as Xcelerate and VMD continue to fully integrate. His deep expertise spans information technology (IT), systems implementation and integration, program and government contract management, strategic and planning. Prior to his appointment at NTT DATA, Mr. Kapusta held management and executive level positions at IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Coopers & Lybrand. Mr. Kapusta began his career with distinguished service as a U.S. Air Force Officer.

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions is a leading defense and national security company, providing integrated solutions in enterprise security, strategic consulting, and digital transformation. Xcelerate enhances the security and resilience of America's personnel as well as physical and cyber infrastructure. The company is a trusted partner to Federal Law Enforcement, the Department of Defense, and Intelligence Community agencies that are responsible for the security and safety of the United States. For more information, please visit www.xceleratesolutions.com.

SOURCE Xcelerate Solutions