Industry Veteran J.C. Montes Joins Intercept Music to Lead Global Marketing & Partnerships

Montes Brings Two Decades of Commercial Strategy and Digital Innovation Across Latin and U.S. Markets to Accelerate Intercept Music's Worldwide Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercept Music, a leader in technology-driven independent music distribution and marketing, continues to strengthen its executive leadership team as it expands its footprint across key international markets. Founder and Chairman Ralph Tashjian and CEO Tod Turner have announced the appointment of seasoned music executive J.C. Montes as Executive Vice President, Global Marketing & Strategic Partnerships.

With more than twenty years of experience spanning Mexico, Latin America, and the U.S. Latin markets, Montes brings a powerful combination of commercial strategy, marketing leadership, and digital innovation to Intercept Music. In his new role, he will lead global marketing initiatives, forge high-impact purposeful partnerships, and develop scalable approaches that connect artists, audiences, and platforms—further positioning Intercept Music as a premier destination for independent artists and labels worldwide.

"J.C. Montes is a tactical force with a rare ability to bridge technology, marketing, and cohesive partnerships," cites Ralph Tashjian, Founder and Chairman of Intercept Music. "As Intercept Music continues to evolve internationally, J.C.'s depth of experience across Latin America and the U.S., combined with his keen instincts and astute mindset, will play a critical role in accelerating our overall growth and strengthening the value we deliver to independent artists and labels."

Montes has held senior leadership roles at some of the world's most influential music and technology companies, including Spotify, Amuse and Universal Music Group. Over the course of his career, he has led strategic market growth initiatives, developed high-impact artist campaigns, and executed commercial strategies that have driven multi-million-dollar results and helped shape the digital music landscape across Latin America.

"What drew me to Intercept is the opportunity to help redefine how data-driven platforms can better serve independent artists and labels," notes J.C. Montes, EVP, Global Marketing & Strategic Partnerships at Intercept Music. "This is about moving beyond traditional frameworks and creating long-term value through technology, insights, and real strategic partnership. Intercept has become the platform artists trust to activate their music, engage audiences, and grow beyond regional boundaries—and I'm excited to help build that future."

In addition to his corporate leadership, Montes is a proven entrepreneur. He founded About Music, a boutique music marketing agency specializing in digital innovation and audience development, where his data-driven approach fueled substantial growth for independent artists and catalogs. He also co-founded WKMX Records, a sub label under WK Records, as a regional Mexican label, overseeing label operations, marketing, and artist development, helping to build WK's presence in the Regional Mexican market.

Montes joins Intercept Music at a pivotal moment as the company continues to expand its international operations, deepen industry alliances, and advance its mission of empowering independent artists with transparent, technology-forward solutions designed for long term growth.

About Intercept Music Inc.

Intercept Music empowers independent artists and labels with innovative entertainment technology. The company provides cutting-edge tools and services for premium distribution, dynamic social media, targeted marketing, impactful merchandising, and customizable promotional services. Intercept's exclusive software platform offers AI-powered features that enable predictive marketing, audience engagement, and revenue optimization—helping artists build sustainable careers in today's global music economy.

Discover more at interceptmusic.com and visit Intercept Music on Instagram, X, and Facebook .

