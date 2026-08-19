Industry Veteran Jeff Mellios Joins The SSI Group to Lead Next Chapter of Payer Solutions Business Growth

As health plans navigate regulatory changes, administrative complexity, and digital transformation, SSI Group is strengthening its market commitment by bringing on a seasoned industry leader to drive growth of its payer solutions business.

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SSI Group, LLC (SSI), a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Jeff Mellios as Chief Payer Solutions Officer. Jeff will lead SSI's payer business, including the company's EDI clearinghouse operations and clinical data solutions, and guide SSI's partnerships with health plans as they navigate regulatory changes, transaction complexity, and the growing demand for real-time data exchange.

Jeff Mellios

Jeff spent more than 30 years in the health plan industry before joining SSI, most recently as Senior Vice President of Sales at HealthEdge, a leader in risk and quality solutions. Earlier in his career, he led payer-focused sales and account management teams at Altegra Health, Change Healthcare, and Optum, partnering with health plans nationwide to advance strategies in risk, quality, payment integrity, and healthcare technology.

"Modernizing operations is a strategic enabler of payer resilience, from claims automation to digital quality measurement; intelligent data exchange is key to long-term operational success," said Mellios. "What drew me to SSI Group was the way this team shows up for clients. Every health plan is on a different journey, and I love the work of helping them build strategies that fit where they actually are today and where they want to be in five years."

About The SSI Group

The SSI Group, LLC is a hospital-owned healthcare data intelligence company with over 38 years of trusted expertise. SSI delivers healthcare automation solutions that help providers, payers, and clinical teams strengthen financial and operational performance. By connecting people, processes, data, and technology, SSI turns fragmented functions into coordinated solutions across the revenue lifecycle, helping organizations move from reactive recovery to proactive prevention while improving performance, scalability, and financial clarity.

SOURCE The SSI Group, Inc.