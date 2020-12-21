Industry Veteran Jeffrey Namendorf Joins Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group as Senior Regional Vice President

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group, LLC an alternative investment distributor announced today that financial industry veteran Jeff Namendorf has joined the company as senior regional vice president, where he is responsible for sales in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Namendorf began his career in financial services 30 years ago as an advisor. He transitioned to the wholesale side of the business and has sold mutual funds, annuities and alternatives. Most recently he was vice president regional director at Black Creek Capital Markets, where he was recognized as the all-time top producer. In his role as senior regional vice president, Namendorf will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with financial intermediaries in the broker-dealer, regional independent and RIA channels.

"Pacific Oak is in a significant expansion mode and Jeff is another strategic hire who can hit the ground running as we head into the new year," said Mick Manning, chief executive officer of Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group. "Jeff's in-depth experience across a broad range of investment strategies will benefit advisors and their clients seeking compelling, non-correlated financial solutions that address a variety of needs."

About Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group

Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns through real estate, private equity, and other alternative investment products. For additional information, please visit pacificoakcmg.com.

Contact: Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group LLC

