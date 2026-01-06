Industry Veteran Jonathan Freeman, Ph.D. Joins ARTBIO As Chief Business Officer

Appointment reflects Company's expanding operations as a clinical-stage biotech following steady growth in 2025

Dr. Freeman will shape corporate business development and strategic partnerships

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTBIO, Inc. ("ARTBIO"), a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing a new class of 212Pb alpha radioligand therapies (ARTs), announced the appointment of Jonathan Freeman, Ph.D. as Chief Business Officer. Dr. Freeman brings more than 25 years of healthcare and leadership experience to ARTBIO. In this newly created role, he will oversee ARTBIO's corporate business development and partnerships needed to support the company's increasing clinical and operational plans. As Chief Business Officer, Dr. Freeman will also serve as a member of the management team.

Jonathan Freeman, Ph.D.

"The next 18 months will be a vital period of growth as we expand our clinical and manufacturing operations globally, and our pipeline," said Emanuele Ostuni, CEO of ARTBIO. "I'm delighted to have Jonathan join us at this critical time. His wealth of industry experience will be invaluable to me and the entire management team."

Before joining ARTBIO, Jonathan was co-founder and COO of Anthos Therapeutics, which was acquired by Novartis in a deal valued at $3.1B. He previously led the strategy and portfolio group of Merck KGaA. His prior experience includes leadership roles at Baxter International and Serono. Jonathan co-founded Neurvati Neurosciences and GRIN Therapeutics and has been involved with several drug approvals and new product launches. He received his Ph.D. from Cancer Research UK and an M.A. (Cantab) and B.A. (Hons) in Biochemistry from the University of Cambridge.

"This is an incredible opportunity for me to join a fast-rising oncology company that is laser focused on improving patient outcomes," said Dr. Jonathan Freeman. "Radiopharmaceuticals hold tremendous promise, and I'm excited to help shape this next chapter for ARTBIO."

About ARTBIO

ARTBIO is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company redefining cancer care by creating a new class of alpha radioligand therapies (ARTs). The unique ARTBIO approach selects the optimal alpha-precursor isotope (212Pb) and tumor-specific targets to create therapeutics with the potential for highest efficacy and safety. The company's AlphaDirect™ technology, a first-of-its-kind 212Pb isolation method, enables a distributed manufacturing approach for the reliable production and delivery of ARTs. ARTBIO is advancing multiple pipeline programs with lead program AB001 in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. ARTBIO is shaped by a long-standing scientific legacy with nearly a century of pioneering work in radiation therapy conducted at the University of Oslo and Norway's Radium Hospital. For more information, visit www.artbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE ARTBIO