Industry Veteran Laura Hamilton Joins Performance Trust to Expand Holistic Client Services

CHICAGO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Trust is excited to announce the addition of Laura Hamilton as Senior Vice President. Hamilton brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our team, most recently serving as Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group, where she led the US and International Banks division. The addition of Hamilton comes after Performance Trust Capital Partner's Holding Company acquired Monroe Financial Partners, a leading market maker in over 350 community bank stocks, including eligible private bank stocks and preferred securities.

Hamilton's extensive background includes advising community banks on trading and liquidity in the US equity markets, where under her guidance, she took over 25 financial institutions public on the OTCQX Banks Market. Prior to her eight-year tenure at OTC Markets Group, she specialized in corporate development at Intercontinental Exchange and corporate finance at JP Morgan Chase.

"I'm excited to join a firm like Performance Trust where I can bring my knowledge of banking to drive business growth and enable community banks to thrive. Additionally, I'm looking forward to expanding my focus and broadening institutional investor coverage and corporate services for depositories in this role," said Laura Hamilton.

"Laura joining the team is a tremendous addition to Performance Trust. Her expertise will be a driving force in the expanded services for Performance Trust clients where she will have a strategic emphasis on cultivating client relationships, driving new business initiatives, and fostering market insights," said Daryle DiLascia, Managing Director, "I look forward to working alongside her to deepen the integrated approach we offer community bank clients."

For 30 years, Performance Trust has partnered with financial institutions to improve their long-term performance through a unique and customized approach. Performance Trust is a leading partner for banks, credit unions, insurance companies, hedge funds, and asset managers with a commitment to providing superior education and exceptional execution.

CONTACT: Pamela Shanahan, (312) 521-1690, [email protected]

