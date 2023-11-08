Industry Veteran, Michel Archambault, Named Managing Director of Safe-Guard Products Canada Operations

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, the leading provider of branded protection products for the automotive, RV, powersports and marine industries announced today that industry veteran and Quebec resident, Michel Archambault, has been named Managing Director of Safe-Guard Products Canada. For more than two decades, Safe-Guard has been servicing OEMs and dealer groups throughout Canada. Appointing a seasoned local executive in Quebec bolsters its commitment to the highest levels of customer satisfaction, loyalty, and regional connectivity.

With more than 20 years of experience in strategic corporate development, including the last nine years in automotive finance, Archambault brings a unique combination of industry and local market knowledge to Safe-Guard Products Canada. Prior to joining Safe-Guard, Archambault was an executive at Dealertrack Canada, a division of Cox Automotive Canada. He was responsible for lender and dealer relationships, playing a key role in the largest merger and acquisition in Canada in 2022. Prior to joining Cox, he was the automotive market leader for Equifax Canada.

"We pride ourselves on growing our management team with knowledgeable and highly skilled executives and Michel embodies those ideals," said Safe-Guard President, David Pryor. "While there are numerous similarities in the US and Canadian automotive markets, the differences require a deep and well-connected market leader for scalable and sustainable growth. We want to have leadership in closer proximity to our customers, addressing and adapting to their unique needs."

With offices and training facilities in Ontario and Montreal, Safe-Guard protects more than 250,000 customers throughout. Its industry-leading Protection Products Platform is trusted by more than 65 partner brands across North America. Archambault's knowledge of the local market, coupled with his vast industry expertise, will further enhance the company's service-focused approach to elevating customer experience.

"Building strong relationships with customers is vital in the automotive, powersports, and marine sectors," added Pryor. "A local executive can actively engage with dealers, OEMs, and customers, fostering trust, loyalty, and long-term partnerships. We have a bullish vision for Canada, and we will lean on Michel to help identify new market opportunities, explore partnerships, and develop strategies for expanding the company's presence in the region."

Safe-Guard has been operating in Canada since 2001. In 2013, Safe-Guard formed Safe-Guard Canada Ltd., a wholly owned company of Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, to manage all operations in Canada. Safe-Guard Canada is a limited corporation, with headquarters located in Mississauga, Ontario. Safe-Guard expanded its offices to Saint-Laurent, Quebec, to provide specialized services for Canadian consumers, dealers, and partners, including all claims for Canadian businesses.

Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, is the leading provider of vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine and motorcycle/powersports industries. Safe-Guard develops, markets, and administers the highest-quality programs and matches them with unparalleled customer service, advanced technology solutions and industry-leading sales and marketing. Safe-Guard is a proud partner to top retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and independent agents across the United States and Canada. Visit safe-guardproducts.com for more information.

