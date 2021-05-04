Industry Veteran Mike Ebmeier Joins Simplicity Group as Executive Vice President to Grow Strategic Distribution

SUMMIT, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings ("Simplicity") is pleased to announce that Mike Ebmeier has joined the company as Executive Vice President. Mr. Ebmeier will help drive strategic growth in various distribution channels, including annuities and various other insurance products, develop carrier partnerships, advance proprietary product designs, and enhance product marketing. Mr. Ebmeier brings 34 years of experience in annuity, life insurance, and LTC benefit product sales, annuity product design, and product marketing and distribution in the independent financial services industry.

"As Simplicity continues its expansion, we are thrilled to add Mike to the team, as he will help us drive growth within our distribution and help us strategically identify and secure new distribution opportunities," stated Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Mike's in-depth product knowledge and strong experience in our industry will help us realize our strategic vision and increase sales exponentially."

Mr. Ebmeier most recently served as Senior Vice President of Independent Annuity Distribution for Global Atlantic Financial Group, for which he was responsible for all aspects of the distribution of annuities to independent marketing organizations and agencies. Prior to Global Atlantic, Mr. Ebmeier served in various capacities, including: Vice President of Sales for Fidelity and Guaranty Life; Vice President of Independent Distribution for Baltimore Life Insurance Company; and, as managing partner of Producers Choice East, and Bay Pilot Marketing. Mr. Ebmeier earned an MBA and BBA from Loyola College of Maryland, is a CFP and holds various securities and insurance licenses and previously served Chairman of the National Association for Fixed Annuities (NAFA).

"It is an exciting time to join one of the leading independent financial products distribution businesses," stated Mr. Ebmeier. "Simplicity is at the forefront of our industry and this is an incredible opportunity to grow our business. I am eager to work with the team and make an immediate impact."

About the Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group has acquired and owns 22 distribution businesses and is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity provides annuity, life insurance, and investment solutions to independent insurance professionals, financial advisors and their clients through its operating subsidiaries. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com .

