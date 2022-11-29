Industry Veterans to Lead Snavely's Texas Businesses

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snavely Forest Products ("Snavely"), a wholly owned subsidiary of MacArthur Company, is pleased to announce the following employee promotions in its Texas market.

Grant Larson, a 28-year veteran of the wholesale lumber industry has been promoted to General Manager of Snavely's Houston division effective November 1, 2022. Larson, a Snavely employee for 4 years, will be responsible for all facets of the Houston branch. He is recognized for many achievements and known for his sales management expertise and general management skills from Snavely and a variety of other companies.

Nick Fitzgerald has been promoted to Texas Regional Manager. Since first joining Snavely in 2019, Fitzgerald served as the General Manager of the Dallas and Houston division offices. During that time, he was credited with a variety of important accomplishments, including green fielding the Houston operation, logistics, transformation, and major product line transitions. Fitzgerald brings 30 plus years of extensive industry knowledge, including his deep-seated connections to North American Wholesale Lumber Association (NAWLA), that has helped enhance Snavely's brand in Texas.

Not surprisingly, these promotions are in the wake of Snavely's notice to open a new location in Gonzales, Texas, allowing the company to extend its customer reach into the San Antonio-Austin and Southeast Corpus Christi region.

Clark Spitzer, President, comments, "I'm pleased to announce the promotions of both Grant Larson and Nick Fitzgerald. Larson has demonstrated his innovative skills since joining Snavely and into his role and has been a catalyst in building a stellar sales team along with his commitment as a product specialist and manager."

Spitzer continues, "Fitzgerald has been at the forefront in implementing practices to bolster sales and marketing efforts with the both the Houston and Dallas branches. In his new role, Fitzgerald will oversee the entire Texas region as we continue to build business for our partners. Both Larson and Fitzgerald have relatable qualities and will continue to be invaluable leaders of the Snavely management team."

About Snavely Forest Products

Snavely Forest Products, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a recognized leader in the wholesale lumber and building products industry, delivering superior material, exceptional service, and market expertise to customers both near and far. Their customers are among the finest professional and do-it-yourself retailers, including independent dealers, home centers, door and window shops and moulding & millwork manufacturers. Snavely, a 100% employee-owned company, has just celebrated its 120-year anniversary. Find out more at www.snavelyforestproducts.com.

Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer/M/F/Vet/Disable/100% Employee Owned

Media Contact:

Alexis Joseph, Director of Marketing

412-641-9134

[email protected]

www.snavelyforestproducts.com

SOURCE Snavely Forest Products