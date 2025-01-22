PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Snavely Forest Products, ("Snavely") a wholly owned subsidiary of MacArthur Co., is proud to announce the hiring of David Yessian as General Manager of its Dallas location.

Yessian brings a total of 35 years of experience in the building materials industry to this role, most recently serving as Vice President of Supply Chain at USLBM. He also spent 20 years at Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Company in various purchasing positions.

Snavely Welcomes New General Manager to Lead Dallas Operations

As an industry expert, David will highlight Snavely's dedication to broadening customer reach, improving product selection, and boosting brand visibility across the Dallas market. Snavely is committed to "Building Business for its Partners," which encompasses all stakeholders. Its mission in the Texas market is to launch and cultivate product portfolio and offer a range of value-added services to better serve its customer base.

President of Snavely, Clark Spitzer, stated, "I am certain that David will utilize his extensive industry knowledge and supplier relations expertise to elevate our Dallas operations. This will position us for greater success and allow us to provide even more value to clients and partners."

ABOUT SNAVELY FOREST PRODUCTS

Snavely Forest Products has been a leading distributor of specialty building products in North America for over a century. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company is renowned for its superior material quality, outstanding service, and deep market knowledge, serving a wide range of customers with diverse needs. Its product offerings include engineered wood, composite decking, and innovative siding and trim solutions, all designed to meet the demands of the building materials industry.

As a 100% employee-owned company, Snavely Forest Products values long-standing relationships with both customers and suppliers, building a foundation of trust and mutual success. For additional information, please visit www.snavelyforestproducts.com

