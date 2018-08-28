Industry's first 200-W and 100-W USB Type-C™ and USB Power Delivery controllers with fully integrated power paths simplify designs

The devices are the industry's first USB PD controllers to source 100 W and 200 W of power, respectively, to support computing applications and enable the benefits of USB Type-C in additional applications such as cordless power tools, gaming and virtual reality headsets. The TPS65987D, a single-port device designed to source 100 W of power, integrates independent 20-V, 5-A source and sink load switches. Low R DS(on) (25 mΩ) and reverse current protection in the TPS65987D provide a comprehensive solution for managing a port's charging needs. The dual-port TPS65988 can source 200 W of power, and offers two integrated 5-A bidirectional load switches and external power-path control to enable simultaneous 5-A source capability.

The devices are USB PD 3.0-certified, UL Recognized, and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) safety-certified, and come preprogrammed to support several of the most common use cases including DisplayPort™ and Thunderbolt™ applications. Additional use cases are supported through an easy-to-use configuration tool.

Key features and benefits of the TPS65987D and TPS65988

Fewer components, simpler designs : Fully integrated USB PD controllers can help designers reduce design complexity, compared to discrete implementations which typically require 18 external power-path components. In addition, the new controllers offer integrated reverse current protection for multiple power paths, to further save board space and protect the system and controller from overcurrent.

: Fully integrated USB PD controllers can help designers reduce design complexity, compared to discrete implementations which typically require 18 external power-path components. In addition, the new controllers offer integrated reverse current protection for multiple power paths, to further save board space and protect the system and controller from overcurrent. Industry's highest power level : 200 W of power allows fast USB Type-C charging, with two integrated 5-A field-effect transistor (FET) paths to enable high-power applications such as PC notebooks, docking stations or connected peripherals while maintaining low R DS(on) for efficient charging with minimal power loss.

: 200 W of power allows fast USB Type-C charging, with two integrated 5-A field-effect transistor (FET) paths to enable high-power applications such as PC notebooks, docking stations or connected peripherals while maintaining low R for efficient charging with minimal power loss. Easily configured: No firmware development is necessary, as each device is pre-configured for the most common use cases – enabling quick and easy selection and implementation.

TI's USB Type-C advantage

As a founding member of the USB Implementers Forum, TI has a 20-year history of releasing high-performance, USB-compliant products. TI offers designers unmatched resources and technical expertise, including hardware design examples, the TI E2E™ Community and training content.

Package, availability and pricing

Both devices are available now from the TI store and authorized distributors in 7-mm-by-7-mm split-pad, quad flat no-lead (QFN) packaging. The TPS65987D and TPS65988 are priced at US$1.99 and $2.99, respectively, in 1,000-unit quantities.

