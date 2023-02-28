Industrywide Survey Reveals Centralizing Regulatory is Number One Priority for Medtech

The report reveals positive changes to regulatory affairs and opportunities for improvement, including:

Manual processes still linger: Just 13% of companies have implemented a global digital RIM system for end-to-end management of regulatory operations. Many medtech organizations rely on manual processes, disconnected data sources, and siloed systems that aren't scalable, making it harder to expand into new markets.

Companies who collect global registration data in a single system increased year-over-year, highlighting urgency for establishing one source for regulatory information. Post-market compliance processes lack connections: Most companies (83%) have partial integrations, point solutions, or manual processes across regulatory and quality to capture post-market changes within the product portfolio. The lack of a seamless and automated change control process increases risks and can lead to compliance issues or delays.

"With new regulations and increasing supply chain complexity, medtech companies are evaluating paths to more seamless processes so high-quality data can be shared across teams," said Seth Goldenberg, vice president, Veeva MedTech. "This research shows the medtech industry is making progress by advancing regulatory operations for better global visibility, data accuracy, and compliance."

The Veeva MedTech Regulatory Benchmark Report examines the medical device and diagnostic industry's progress toward modernizing regulatory operations. Survey respondents include regulatory affairs professionals from more than 100 medtech organizations around the globe, ranging from enterprise to midsize businesses. See the full annual study which explores how medtech companies manage global compliance and visibility, speed to market, post-market compliance, and modernization.

