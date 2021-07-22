Indy Tech Gives Raises More Than $90,000 for Local Charities

INDIANAPOLIS, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its third year, the 2021 Indy Tech Gives™ social fundraising challenge raised $90,308 for Central Indiana nonprofits over the six-week campaign. Since 2019, Indy Tech Gives has grown from four participating companies to 12, engaging nearly 700 Indianapolis technology professionals and raising more than $155,000 for local charities.

The 2021 fundraising challenge ran from June 7 to July 16 benefiting 10 Central Indiana nonprofits: American Foundation for Suicide Foundation Indiana, Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation, Dayspring Center, Eleven Fifty Academy, Hope Center Indy, IHSAA Foundation, Indianapolis Public Schools Equity Fund, Riley Children's Foundation, Shepherd Community Center, and TechPoint Foundation for Youth.

"When we started Indy Tech Gives in 2019, our goal was to unite the Indy Tech Community in a fun competition to create positive impact here in Central Indiana," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Three years later, we could have never imagined the exponential growth of the program, raising more than $155,000 for 15 local charities. We are inspired by the passion, creativity, and commitment from this year's participating companies and look forward to 2022 and beyond."

The 2021 participating companies include:

Boardable

CSpring

DeveloperTown

Fire Starters, Inc.

Indy CIO Network

Leaf Software Solutions

OneCause

Salesforce

Socio

Springbuk

SIM Indy

Zylo

Over the campaign, 325 challenge participants raised funds through the OneCause Peer-to-Peer Social Fundraising platform, with live leaderboards, personal and group challenges, participation raffles, and social sharing to drive employee participation. Participants competed as individuals and teams, collecting donations for the benefiting charity selected by their company.

2021 Indy Tech Gives Highlights

The 2021 Indy Tech Gives campaign surpassed the collective $75,000 fundraising goal and raised $90,308 in six weeks.

campaign surpassed the collective fundraising goal and raised $90,308 in six weeks. Social sharing helped the campaign stretch beyond the local Central Indiana community, inspiring 1,308 donations from 44 different states.

Leaf Software Solutions, averaged $394.23 raised per participating employee, and secured an additional $2,500 donation for the Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation.

raised per participating employee, and secured an additional donation for the Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation. The overall top fundraiser, Eric Christopher , co-founder and chief executive officer for Zylo, raised $1,890 for the TechPoint Foundation for Youth, directing a large donation from their Zylo on the Streets Campaign Funds. Zylo also surpassed its total company fundraising goal, raising $11,210 .

, co-founder and chief executive officer for Zylo, raised for the TechPoint Foundation for Youth, directing a large donation from their Zylo on the Streets Campaign Funds. Zylo also surpassed its total company fundraising goal, raising . The 15 participating teams from OneCause got creative with their fundraising, hosting activity challenges, matching gift campaigns, happy hours, and a yoga event to double their original fundraising goal and raise $35,956 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Indiana.

for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Indiana. The support from the Socio teams went beyond the fundraising challenge, as they volunteered their time last week at the Dayspring Center kids camp, while also more than doubling their fundraising goal to raise $10,119 .

. DeveloperTown hosted an evening of Beer & Bots recruiting teams for a robot battle competition with all proceeds going towards their Indy Tech Gives campaign for TechPoint Foundation for Youth.

"We are so pleased to have participated in the Indy Tech Gives fundraising program," said Chad Hankinson, president of Leaf Software Solutions. "Our involvement not only provided us with a platform to raise awareness for the Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation, but it also motivated our employees to develop creative methods to support a cause in their own community. Our staff's enthusiasm to meet and exceed our goals was exemplary."

