INDYCAR Driver Charlie Kimball and Novo Nordisk unveil new No. 23 Fiasp® Chevrolet® for 2 races in Indianapolis during the month of May

INDIANAPOLIS, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Kimball, driver of the No. 23 Chevrolet® for Carlin, will carry new colors for the month of May as Novo Nordisk, a world leader in diabetes care and Kimball's longtime partner of 10 years, promotes Fiasp® (insulin aspart injection) 100 Units/mL. Fiasp® is a fast-acting mealtime insulin indicated to improve glycemic control in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.1



The Fiasp® livery of yellow and dark blue will be on the No. 23 car for the running of this year's IndyCar Grand Prix (May 12) and the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 (May 27). Novo Nordisk has previously used Kimball's participation in the Verizon IndyCar Series to introduce and support other key insulin brands.



"Over the years, we have seen considerable success with our Race With Insulin® INDYCAR program as part of our marketing mix, and our commitment to disease awareness," said David Moore, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Novo Nordisk. "Charlie has an incredibly compelling story, and we've seen it inspire and motivate people with diabetes to help manage their disease. This is a program that reaches deep into the diabetes community and we are proud to be part of it."



Kimball was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes while racing with Carlin in 2007, and in addition to carrying the logo on his car, he takes Fiasp® as part of his daily diabetes management. "Diabetes is different for everyone, and for me, Fiasp® is an important part of my diabetes management to help control my blood sugar after meals," says Kimball. "My diabetes doesn't stop me from going fast on the track, and through my partnership with Novo Nordisk I can share my story and encourage others in the diabetes community."



Continue to follow Kimball's journey and his work with Novo Nordisk on Twitter @RaceWithInsulin and learn more about Fiasp® at MyFiasp.com.

About Fiasp®

Fiasp® is the first fast-acting mealtime insulin injection that does not have a pre-meal dosing recommendation. Fiasp® is administered at the beginning of a meal or within 20 minutes after starting a meal.1

About Race With Insulin®

The 2018 season marks the 10th consecutive year of Race With Insulin®, the partnership between Novo Nordisk and Charlie Kimball, and the eighth year of the team's participation at the most elite level of the IndyCar series. This marks the first year of a new race team relationship with Carlin. Kimball is a passionate diabetes advocate and is the face of the Race With Insulin® campaign, which aims to raise awareness and educate the public about the importance of diabetes management.

Indications and Usage

What is Fiasp® (insulin aspart injection) 100 U/mL?

Fiasp® is a man-made insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with diabetes mellitus. It is not known if Fiasp® is safe and effective in children.

Selected Important Safety Information for Fiasp®

Do not share your Fiasp® with other people, even if the needle has been changed. You may give other people a serious infection, or get a serious infection from them.

Who should not take Fiasp®?

Do not take Fiasp® if:

your blood sugar is too low (hypoglycemia) or you are allergic to any of its ingredients.

Before taking Fiasp® tell your health care provider about all your medical conditions including, if you:

have kidney or liver problems

are pregnant or breastfeeding or plan to become pregnant or breastfeed. It is not known if Fiasp ® passes into your breast milk.

passes into your breast milk. are taking new prescription or over-the-counter medicines, including supplements.

Talk to your health care provider about low blood sugar and how to manage it.

How should I take Fiasp®?

Read the Instructions for Use and take Fiasp ® exactly as your health care provider tells you to.

and take Fiasp exactly as your health care provider tells you to. Fiasp ® starts acting fast. You should take your dose of Fiasp ® at the beginning of the meal or within 20 minutes after starting a meal.

You should take your dose of Fiasp at the beginning of the meal or within 20 minutes after starting a meal. Know the type and strength of your insulin. Do not change your insulin type unless your health care provider tells you to.

change your insulin type unless your health care provider tells you to. If you miss a dose of Fiasp ® monitor your blood sugar levels to decide if an insulin dose is needed. Continue with your regular dosing schedule at the next meal.

monitor your blood sugar levels to decide if an insulin dose is needed. Continue with your regular dosing schedule at the next meal. Check your blood sugar levels. Ask your health care provider what your blood sugar levels should be and when you should check them.

Ask your health care provider what your blood sugar levels should be and when you should check them. Do not reuse or share your needles with other people. You may give other people a serious infection or get a serious infection from them.

What should I avoid while taking Fiasp®?

Do not drive or operate heavy machinery, until you know how Fiasp ® affects you.

drive or operate heavy machinery, until you know how Fiasp affects you. Do not drink alcohol or use medicines that contain alcohol.

What are the possible side effects of Fiasp®?

Serious side effects can lead to death, including:

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Some signs and symptoms include:

anxiety, irritability, mood changes, dizziness or light-headedness, sweating, confusion, and headache.

Your insulin dose may need to change because of:

weight gain or loss, increased stress, illness, or change in diet or level of physical activity.

low potassium in your blood (hypokalemia).

serious allergic reactions (whole body reactions). Get emergency medical help right away if you have a rash over your whole body; trouble breathing; a fast heartbeat; swelling of your face, tongue or throat; sweating; extreme drowsiness; dizziness, or confusion.

Get emergency medical help right away if you have a rash over your whole body; trouble breathing; a fast heartbeat; swelling of your face, tongue or throat; sweating; extreme drowsiness; dizziness, or confusion. heart failure. Taking certain diabetes pills called TZDs (thiazolidinediones) with Fiasp® may cause heart failure in some people. This can happen even if you have never had heart failure or heart problems before. If you already have heart failure it may get worse while you take TZDs with Fiasp®. Your health care provider should monitor you closely while you are taking TZDs with Fiasp®. Tell your health care provider if you have any new or worse symptoms of heart failure including shortness of breath, swelling of your ankles or feet, or sudden weight gain.

Common side effects of Fiasp® may include:

skin problems such as eczema, rash, itching, redness and swelling of your skin (dermatitis), reactions at the injection site such as itching, rash, skin thickening or pits at the injection site (lipodystrophy), or weight gain.

Please see Prescribing Information for Fiasp at http://www.novo-pi.com/fiasp.pdf

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company, has been committed to discovering and developing innovative medicines to help people living with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for 95 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious diseases including obesity, hemophilia and growth disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for success is to stay focused, think long term and do business in a financially, socially and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and production and research facilities in four states, Novo Nordisk employs nearly 6,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk.us, Facebook and Twitter.

