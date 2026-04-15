IndySoft Empowers the Technician with Launch of Scales

IndySoft Scales is the only mobile calibration app purpose-built for scale field service

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IndySoft, the global leader in calibration and asset management software, today announced the launch of IndySoft Scales, a mobile calibration app that is touch-optimized, voice-enabled, and offline-first. The platform was designed for technicians who require more ease of use than a traditional laptop provides in the field.

IndySoft Scales tackles some of the industry's biggest pain points, such as delayed data from the field, inconsistent documentation quality, manual tolerance calculations, and paper-based workflows.

Designed for how scale calibration actually happens in the field, technicians can work efficiently, completing jobs 30% faster, and leave every customer site with a complete, professional record of the work they've done. For the technician, this means the day ends when the last job ends, eliminating the need for manual input, dual entry, or additional paperwork at the office or hotel. For the customer, this means instant professional certification.

Every feature traces back to the best experience for the technician doing the work: a touch interface with oversized controls so calibrations can be completed without an onscreen keyboard, voice input for hands-free operation, intelligent tests that reorder and recalculate as parameters change, and real-time pass/fail with red/green indicators so the technician knows instantly whether a scale passes.

"With IndySoft Scales, we're delivering innovation directly into the hands of the technician," said Rhett Price, CEO of IndySoft. "This extension of our IndySoft platform ensures that every field tech shows up prepared and leaves every site with a complete, compliant record of their work. We aren't just managing data; we're optimizing the entire calibration workflow from start to finish."

Scales ships with seven purpose-built test types, including ascending/descending, section, reverse section, eccentricity, repeatability, discrimination, and strain load. In addition, NIST Handbook 44 tolerances, pass/fail logic, and structured As Found/As Left data capture are built into every screen. Whether it's a roadside scale, gravel yard, or grain elevator, a technician can count on IndySoft Scales to provide faster, smarter calibrations on any device, anywhere. The app's offline-first architecture does not rely on a mobile or Wi-Fi signal.

IndySoft Scales is available now and compatible with any device a technician carries. Scale calibration has been waiting for software that works the way technicians do; IndySoft has delivered the solution. To see how it works in the field, register for our upcoming webinar, visit IndySoft.com, or contact [email protected].

About IndySoft:

Founded in 1998, IndySoft is the leading provider of calibration and asset management software solutions. Serving a diverse range of industries, IndySoft's innovative products help businesses achieve compliance, streamline operations, and maximize efficiency.

For more information, visit www.indysoft.com

SOURCE IndySoft, Inc