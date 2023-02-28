INEO Achieves 50% Growth with Record Quarterly Revenue in Fiscal Second Quarter

INEO achieved 50% increase in year-over-year revenue and 92% increase in gross profit in fiscal second quarter 2023.

INEO is progressing quickly with its 2023 roll-out schedule having installed INEO Welcoming Systems across eleven states in the US.

SURREY, BC, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, today announced it has filed its Interim Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis on SEDAR.com for the Company's fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

"We are very pleased with our fiscal second quarter results in which INEO reported a 50% increase in revenue and a 92% increase in gross profit," said Greg Watkin, Chairman and Founder of INEO. "This calendar year has started off well for the Company as we are in the midst of the largest customer rollout in the Company's history. We shipped more units in the month of February than we did in the entire past year. Furthermore, the Company has large scale installations already booked in additional geographic areas within the United States. We continue to be active in installing more systems with our major retail partners, while also installing trial systems with potential new retail partners. We are very excited with the growth opportunities in our sales pipeline."

Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

INEO generated $386,425 of revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 , representing an increase of 50% as compared to revenue of $256,987 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 .

Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Business Highlights:

On October 19, 2022 , INEO filed for a design patent in Canada for its INEO Welcoming Gate system, a companion system to the INEO Welcoming Pedestal. This patent has now been extended with a global priority filing to include the United States and Europe .

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2022:

On January 11, 2023 , INEO announced it would be debuting the first RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) enabled version of the INEO Welcoming System inside the Prosegur Security tradeshow booth at National Retail Federation's "NRF 2023 – Retail's Big Show" retail industry expo and conference in New York City .

Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO commented on the Company's progress, "We have been making great strides in pushing forward the key INEO business initiatives. In the next quarter we expect to be installing a record number of systems into retail stores in the United States. Our technology has been accepted as unparalleled in the retail industry and we are building solid long-term relationship with our customers."

Outlook:

The overall outlook for INEO remains positive. The Company is now actively deploying systems and ramping up its installation locations with contracted customers across North America. INEO is landing wins with large retailers, expanding its location footprint and ramping up its revenues.

INEO's key objectives for fiscal 2023 are as follows:

Increase revenues through the deployment of systems to INEO's leading retail customers.

Expand the INEO Media Network, in key geographical markets across North America and South America .

and . Support Prosegur with its growth and initiatives with key retailers across the globe, including converting large retail customers from trialing the Welcoming System to fully contracted customer roll-outs.

INEO's technology has been proven out and has been validated by a global partnership with Prosegur. INEO has created a healthy sales pipeline consisting of both direct sales customers and Prosegur's customers, including grocery, home hardware, apparel and wholesale club retail chains from North America, South America and Europe. INEO has seeded the market with trial systems and expects to convert these trials into full scale roll-outs in the coming quarters.

As retailers continue to invest in retail tech for improving the customer experience, advertising and analytics are becoming increasingly important in the modern retail environment. INEO is well positioned to take advantage of these trends with market leading technology and programmatic advertising partners which will enhance the Company's future growth. INEO's current focus is to continue to accelerate its customer deployments to a create critical mass of systems on the INEO Media Network.

Despite the current challenging macroeconomic environment INEO is experiencing an increase in its sales activity leading to increased quarterly revenue over the past year. We look forward to announcing new customer wins in the coming quarters leading to substantial expansion of INEO's Media Network.

The Company also announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 2,855,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The stock options vest 25% annually starting on February 28, 2024, the one-year anniversary of the grant date, and expire according to the terms of the Company stock option plan.

Select Financial Highlights:

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS For the three months ended

31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Sales $ 386,425 $ 256,987 Cost of Sales (205,215) (162,691) Gross Profit 181,210 94,296 Profit Margin 46.89 % 36.69 %





Total Expenses (1,129,765) (859,950) Other Income (Expenses) (33,152) 3,878 Net loss and comprehensive loss (981,707) (761,776) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.01) (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding (basic and diluted) 67,820,107 60,170,462 EBITDA (1): $ (856,281) $ (669,711)

Readers are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and Stock Compensation), does not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and is considered a non-IFRS measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance prior to consideration of how operations are financed or how results are taxed or how depreciation and amortization affects results. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent net earnings calculated in accordance with IFRS.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kyle Hall, CEO,

INEO Tech Corp.

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO; OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit:

