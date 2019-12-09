INEOS Styrolution and Agilyx Advance Polystyrene Chemical Recycling Plant in Channahon, Illinois

AURORA, Ill. and TIGARD, Ore., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, and Agilyx, the leader in converting post-consumer plastics to low-carbon fuels, chemicals, and plastics, announced today they are advancing the development of a polystyrene (PS) chemical recycling facility in Channahon, Illinois.

The facility will be capable of processing up to 100 tons per day of post-consumer polystyrene and converting it into a styrene product that will go into the manufacturing of new polystyrene products. The facility will leverage Agilyx's proprietary chemical recycling technology, which breaks polystyrene down to its molecular base monomers that will be used for the creation of new styrenic polymers. This is a true circular recycling approach that enables everyday products, like a cup, to be recycled back into a cup.

Agilyx recently completed a successful development program for INEOS Styrolution that qualified the styrene product to INEOS' specifications and the identified post-consumer polystyrene feedstock for the process. The next phase of the project advances the engineering and design of the facility.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to be in this industry," said Ricardo Cuetos, VP INEOS Styrolution Americas, Standard Products. "Agilyx's chemical recycling technology is a game changer to advance the circular recycling pathway of plastics. A benefit of chemical recycling is there is no degradation over multiple cycles; the polymers can continue to create new products over and over again of the same purity and performance of virgin polystyrene. This plant will dramatically increase recycling rates in the greater Chicago area, dispelling the myth that polystyrene can't be recycled. We are thrilled to partner with Agilyx on this project."

The Agilyx proprietary chemical recycling process can recycle polystyrene contaminated with food and other organics and convert it back into new, food-grade plastic products or packaging. The process demonstrates that so much more post-consumer plastics in the world today can be chemically recycled to new plastic products again and become a renewable resource.

"Polystyrene is the best option for prepared food and beverage containers. It provides cost-effective, high-quality packaging for food service applications," said Joe Vaillancourt, Agilyx's chief executive officer. "Alternative polymers chosen over polystyrene experience low recycling rates, are less amenable to chemical recycling, with most of those plastics ending up in landfills. We are excited to be working with INEOS Styrolution to advance this chemical recycling pathway that has the ability to significantly increase recycling rates all over the world."

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 85 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering the best possible solution, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, toys/sports/leisure, and packaging. In 2018, sales were at 5.4 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,500 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

More information: www.ineos-styrolution.com

Follow us on Twitter (@styrolution).

About Agilyx

Agilyx, based in Tigard, Oregon, is the leader and pioneer in chemically recycling difficult-to-recycle mixed waste plastic streams into high value low carbon circular feedstocks and fuels. The Company has developed the first system capable of recycling polystyrene waste into styrene monomer, which is then used to make new polystyrene ("PS") products. The company also has commercialized a technology that converts mixed plastics to high quality crude oil. From these first to market products, the company has since expanded its product platform into a broad range of customized low carbon chemicals, polymers and fuels. Agilyx is working with waste service providers, municipalities, refiners, and both private and public enterprises to develop closed-loop industrial solutions for mixed waste plastics. Contact us to have your post-consumer plastics recycled at info@agilyx.com. For more information, follow us on social media and visit us at www.agilyx.com.

