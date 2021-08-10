Inerfuel's Strategic Partner Purify Fuel Captures Silver Medal at CleanEquity Monaco Event For its Emission Reduction Solution for Diesel

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purify Fuel received the silver medal for its nanO2 ESG combustion catalyst technology at CleanEquity® Monaco 2021. CleanEquity is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The event attracts investors from around the world to hear presentations from emerging technologies designed to reduce environmental impacts.

"Purify Fuel was delighted and honored to receive second place recognition at CleanEquity Monaco 2021 amongst such an impressive field of presenters," stated Purify Fuel's CEO John Carroll. "With the world's focus on developing immediate fossil fuel alternatives, we cannot lose sight of the reality that the majority of industries are still dependent on heavy duty diesel fuel applications and searching for ways to reduce emissions. We were pleased that the immediate benefits of our nanO2 ESG combustion catalyst to help this primary fuel source burn cleaner were recognized by this body."

Other partners and sponsors of the conference include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, the Monaco Economic Board and Taronis Fuels.

Purify Fuel's global partner Inerfuel, based in Houston, Texas, supports Purify Fuel's ESG Fuel distribution benefiting from improved fuel performance and significant CO2 reduction.

Stephen Schueler, Chairman of Inerfuel: "We are very proud of our global partnership, leading industries transitioning to green and cleaner fuels, we strive to make a difference every day. NanO2 is a significant fuel discovery that enables industries to transition to cleaner fuel."

Tony Crawford, CEO of Inerfuel: "Our global cooperation improves the environment by reducing carbon over 20-30% while improving fuel efficiency by 7-10%."

Purify Fuel has been identified as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and presented to selected sovereign, corporate, family , and professional investors, policymakers, end-users, and international trade media. Its nanO2 ESG combustion catalyst technology provides a transitional solution that will help fight climate change until alternatives are invented. The product has been extensively tested since the middle of last year and has been aggressively launched across multiple industries (rail, marine, oil and gas, and mining). Since 2018 it has treated 50MM gallons of diesel removing the equivalent emissions produced by 139,000 automobiles.

