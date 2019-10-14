Infant Formula Ingredients (Carbohydrates, Oils & Fats, Proteins, Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics) Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Shift in Preference for Plant-Based Infant Formula Ingredients

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infant Formula Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Carbohydrates, Oils & Fats, Proteins, Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics), Application (Growing-up Milk, Standard Infant Formula, Follow-on Formula, Specialty), Form, Source, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for infant formula ingredients is projected to be valued at USD 25.5 billion by 2025.

Infant formula ingredients are used in the production of safe and highly nutritious formula solutions that facilitate growth and development in infants. Various ingredients used in infant formulas include carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, minerals, oils & fats, and prebiotics. These ingredients are available in powdered and liquid & semi-liquid forms.



The global infant formula ingredients market is projected to grow in the future, owing to the rise in the number of women joining the workforce after giving birth, the inability of some mothers to lactate, and parents of infants looking for an additional source of nutrition for the growth of the infant.



A key revenue generator among all the global regions is the Asia Pacific region, which is backed by China, which has a high birth rate, and the rise in middle-class population, owing to which women are joining the workforce after giving birth. Post the melamine scandal in 2008, consumers in the country are opting for imported infant formulas from Europe and Australia.



In Europe, the presence of key infant formula ingredient manufacturers, such as AarhusKarlshamn AB (AAK) (Sweden), Royal FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), DSM (Netherlands), and Arla Foods amba (Denmark), has enabled infant formula manufacturers, such as Nestl (Switzerland), to purchase low-cost ingredients, as the raw materials for manufacturing these ingredients are present in the region itself.



The global infant formula ingredients market is dominated by various players, depending on their core competencies. The key market players are Arla Foods amba (Denmark), Carbery Food Ingredients Limited (Ireland), Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand), AarhusKarlshamn AB (Sweden), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands), Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany), and Glanbia plc (Ireland).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Infant Formula Ingredients Market

4.2 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Region, 2019 vs 2025

4.3 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Ingredient, 2019 vs 2025

4.4 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Source, 2019 vs 2025

4.5 Asia Pacific: Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Application and Country, 2018

4.6 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Form, 2019 vs 2025

4.7 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Region, 2019 vs 2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Asia Pacific: A Key Revenue Generator in the Years to Come

5.2.1.2 Rise in the Infant Population

5.2.1.3 Extensive R&D By Companies Operating in the Infant Formula Ingredients Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Strict Regulations for Infant Formulas in China

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Shift in Preference for Plant-Based Infant Formula Ingredients

5.2.3.2 Alternate Animal Milk Sources Coming Up in the Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cases of Contamination Found in Infant Formulas

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Ingredient

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Carbohydrates

6.2.1 Lactose is the Preferred Carbohydrate Ingredient Used in Infant Formula

6.3 Fats & Oils

6.3.1 Fats & Oils are One of the Key Ingredients Required for the Growth of Infants

6.4 Proteins

6.4.1 Whey Proteins

6.4.2 Casein Proteins

6.4.3 Plant Proteins

6.5 Vitamins

6.5.1 Infant Formulas are Fortified With Vitamins to Match the Vitamin Content Found in Human Milk

6.6 Minerals

6.6.1 Minerals are Used in Infant Formulas to Provide Enhanced Nutrition to Infants

6.7 Prebiotics

6.7.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides-Based Prebiotic Ingredients are Being Increasingly Used in Infant Formula

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Demand for Infant Formulas With Enhanced Nutritional Values is Growing



7 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Powder

7.2.1 Powder Form of Infant Formula Ingredients are the Most Convenient to Use

7.3 Liquid & Semi-Liquid

7.3.1 Liquid & Semi-Liquid Infant Formula Ingredients are Used in Making Liquid Concentrates and Ready-To-Feed Infant Formulas



8 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cow Milk

8.2.1 Cow Milk-Based Ingredients are Widely Used in the Manufacturing of Infant Formulas

8.3 Soy

8.3.1 Soy-Based Ingredients are Preferred By Lactose Intolerant Infants

8.4 Protein Hydrolysates

8.4.1 Protein Hydrolysates are Used By Babies Who are Allergic to Proteins That are Found in Cow-Based Formulas

8.5 Other Sources

8.5.1 Demand for Goat Milk- and Camel Milk-Based Sources of Infant Formula Ingredients is Increasing



9 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Growing-Up Milk

9.2.1 Growing-Up Milk is the Most Commonly Used Application

9.3 Standard Infant Formula

9.3.1 Suitable for Low Birth Weight Infants and in Cases Where Mother's Milk Cannot Be Fed

9.4 Follow-On Formula

9.4.1 Follow-On Formulas have Higher Concentration Levels of Phosphorus and Calcium

9.5 Specialty Formula

9.5.1 Suited for Premature Infants and Infants With Disorders Associated With Amino Acid Metabolism



10 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

11.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.1.2 Innovators

11.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

11.6 Competitive Scenario

11.6.1 New Product Launches

11.6.2 Expansions & Investments

11.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.6.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

11.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups/SMEs)

11.7.1 Progressive Companies

11.7.2 Emerging Companies

11.7.3 Responsive Companies

11.7.4 Dynamic Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Arla Foods Amba

12.2 Vitablend Nederland B.V.

12.3 Carbery Food Ingredients Limited

12.4 Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

12.5 Aarhuskarlshamn AB

12.6 Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.

12.7 Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH

12.8 BASF SE

12.9 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

12.10 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

12.11 Glanbia PLC

12.12 Kerry Group PLC



