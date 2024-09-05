Infantino Introduces Trendy 'My 1st Tumbler' for Toddlers

Beloved Baby and Parenting Brand Launches Tumbler for Tiny Hands, Now Available on Amazon

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infantino, a leading baby and parenting lifestyle brand, proudly debuts My 1st Tumbler, a first-to-market tumbler invented specifically for babies and toddlers. The adorable 9-ounce tumbler is perfectly sized for tiny hands and thoughtfully designed to be a safe, trendy and affordable option for little ones as they learn to drink independently.

Beloved Baby and Parenting Brand Launches Tumbler for Tiny Hands Post this Infantino My 1st Tumbler

Merging style and practicality, this tiny tumbler promises to make everyday hydration both fun and functional with an easy-to-grasp handle for convenient carrying and a versatile size that fits most strollers and car seat cup holders. Now available on Amazon for pre-order and launching at Hobby Lobby and Walmart.com Sept. 15 in seven charming colorways —Aqua, Bubble Gum, Ocean, Creamsicle, Lilac, Alpine and Citrus—this tumbler offers parents a high-quality option at an affordable price. My 1st Tumbler will be available at additional retailers Meijer and Indigo Oct. 1 and Walmart stores Nov. 1.

Inspired by the wave of tumblers transforming hydration habits, Infantino introduced My 1st Tumbler to let little ones join in on the trend. Rooted in the idea that babies learn best by imitation, this tumbler invites babies and toddlers to enjoy their first precious sips of baby-friendly beverages—such as water, juice and even warm milk—mimicking the grown-ups in their lives while fostering early learning and independence.

"We wanted to design a household staple with My 1st Tumbler," said Gretchen Tyker, Chief Commercial Officer at Infantino. "We noticed that everyone had a tumbler to help them stay hydrated, and thought little ones should be no exception. Our goal was to create a safe tumbler that helps babies learn to drink while letting them join in the fun. With features like a leak-resistant straw and easy-to-clean components, My 1st Tumbler is a testament to our dedication to making parenting easier and more enjoyable."

Infantino's My 1st Tumbler is crafted from lightweight, soft premium silicone, making it ideal for tiny hands eager to practice drinking on their own. With its adorable design and user-friendly features, this tumbler makes hydration fun and easy for babies while providing parents with peace of mind.

Key Features of My 1st Tumbler:

Baby-Friendly & Stylish : The tumbler is crafted from lightweight, soft premium silicone, perfectly tailored for little hands and mess-free learning. Its vibrant colors and fashionable look make it a delightful accessory that encourages independent drinking and ensures your baby stays hydrated in style.

: The tumbler is crafted from lightweight, soft premium silicone, perfectly tailored for little hands and mess-free learning. Its vibrant colors and fashionable look make it a delightful accessory that encourages independent drinking and ensures your baby stays hydrated in style. Leak-Resistant Straw : Equipped with a soft silicone tip and a smart valve, the straw provides a consistent liquid flow while preventing spills—even when the tumbler is turned upside down. Designed for durability, the no-pull-out straw is secured from curious little fingers yet can be easily disassembled by parents for thorough cleaning.

: Equipped with a soft silicone tip and a smart valve, the straw provides a consistent liquid flow while preventing spills—even when the tumbler is turned upside down. Designed for durability, the no-pull-out straw is secured from curious little fingers yet can be easily disassembled by parents for thorough cleaning. Easy-to-Hold Handle : The tumbler features an ergonomic handle that is perfect for little ones to carry around. It is lightweight and fits seamlessly into most stroller and car seat cup holders, making it an ideal companion for playtime and outings.

: The tumbler features an ergonomic handle that is perfect for little ones to carry around. It is lightweight and fits seamlessly into most stroller and car seat cup holders, making it an ideal companion for playtime and outings. Effortless Cleaning: Simplify your cleaning routine with components that are easy to separate. The My 1st Tumbler can be washed with warm, soapy water or placed on the top rack of your dishwasher, saving you time and effort.

My 1st Tumbler is now available for pre-order at Amazon. Learn more about Infantino at infantino.com. Find product imagery here.

About Infantino: Infantino is a pioneer in creating innovative and smartly designed products that make parenting easier and more enjoyable. Founded in 1978, Infantino is a leading baby and parenting lifestyle brand offering intentionally designed, innovative, safe and affordable products with fun and safety in mind to create incredible moments for parents and babies. Infantino's product offerings include baby carriers, sensory and learning toys, gear, nursing pillows, feeding tools and more. Infantino puts safety first, using harm-free materials in all of its products to ensure the health and happiness of little customers and parents. Learn more about Infantino at www.infantino.com, and connect with Infantino on social media @infantinobaby.

SOURCE Infantino