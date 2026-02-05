Infantino Unveils New Baby Carriers Designed for Everyday Comfort and Connection

The launch marks an evolution in Infantino's product pipeline, reinforcing the brand's position as one of the leading baby carrier providers in the market. With decades of babywearing expertise and a legacy of trusted, accessible carriers used by millions of families, Infantino is strengthening what made the brand a household name: intuitive, comfortable carriers that support real-life parenting. This collection represents a renewed commitment to carrier innovation, blending proven design principles with real family feedback to deliver carriers that feel both familiar and elevated. The Honey Blossom Carrier, in particular, marks an important milestone as Infantino's first carrier to feature a supportive cross-back design for enhanced comfort.

For families searching for the best baby carrier for real life, the line encourages parents to "Carry with Ease, Live with Joy," offering comfort, support and hands-free closeness while keeping babies safe, snug and secure.

"At Infantino, we believe comfort and connection go hand in hand," said Gretchen Tyker, Chief Commercial Officer at Infantino. "These new carriers were designed around real families' lives, giving parents the freedom to move, explore and connect with their babies effortlessly, creating a comfortable baby carrier for parents that feels supportive, intuitive and easy to wear every day."

Honey Blossom Baby Carrier

Age/Weight Range: Newborn to toddler (7–40 lbs)

Newborn to toddler (7–40 lbs) Adjustable Seat: Continuous, customizable fit that narrows or widens as baby grows. No buttons or complicated adjustments.

Continuous, customizable fit that narrows or widens as baby grows. No buttons or complicated adjustments. 3 Carry Mode Options : Facing-in newborn, facing-in wide, facing-out.

: Facing-in newborn, facing-in wide, facing-out. Ergonomic Support: Knee-to-knee "M" position promotes healthy hip and spine alignment.

Knee-to-knee "M" position promotes healthy hip and spine alignment. Parent Comfort: Padded shoulder straps, cross-back design, lumbar support for balanced weight distribution.

Padded shoulder straps, cross-back design, lumbar support for balanced weight distribution. Head Support: Adjustable for newborn stability.

Adjustable for newborn stability. Fabric: Premium Herringbone Weave, soft, stylish, machine washable. Available in four new colorways.

Premium Herringbone Weave, soft, stylish, machine washable. Available in four new colorways. MSRP: $54.97 at Amazon and Walmart. Product images HERE.

Flip Luxe 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier

Age/Weight Range: Newborn to toddler (7–35 lbs)

Newborn to toddler (7–35 lbs) 4 Carry Modes Options: Facing-in newborn, facing-in wide, facing-out, back carry

Facing-in newborn, facing-in wide, facing-out, back carry Ergonomic Design: Enhanced lumbar support, adjustable shoulder straps for balanced, comfortable fit

Enhanced lumbar support, adjustable shoulder straps for balanced, comfortable fit Baby Comfort: Supports natural posture and secure positioning

Supports natural posture and secure positioning Fabric: Premium Herringbone Texture, tonal and metallic accents, machine washable. Available in two new colorways.

Premium Herringbone Texture, tonal and metallic accents, machine washable. Available in two new colorways. MSRP: $39.99 at Amazon. Product images HERE.

For more information, visit infantino.com.

About Infantino: Infantino is a pioneer in creating innovative and smartly designed products that make parenting easier and more enjoyable. Founded in 1978, Infantino is a leading baby and parenting lifestyle brand offering intentionally designed, innovative, safe and affordable products with fun and safety in mind to create incredible moments for parents and babies. Infantino's product offerings include baby carriers, sensory and learning toys, gear, feeding tools and more. Infantino puts safety first, using harm-free materials in all its products to ensure the health and happiness of little customers and parents. Learn more about Infantino at www.infantino.com, and connect with Infantino on social media @infantinobaby.

SOURCE Infantino