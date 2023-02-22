Infection Control Apparel Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Numbers of Surgical Procedures Fuels Demand

Feb 22, 2023, 14:30 ET
Global infection control apparel market is expected to undergo impressive growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028. The extensive R&D activities along with rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as Hepatitis A, B & C, measles, influenza, and salmonella and other food borne illnesses are propelling the growth of the market.
Moreover, increasing number of surgical procedures is surging the demand for infection control apparel as it helps to minimize exposure to infectious diseases, bodily fluids, and others. Also, the high risk of hospital acquired infection is anticipated to fuel the market growth in coming years.
In addition, oncologists who carry out chemotherapy, are required to wear infection control apparel when handling the body fluids of patients who've received an HD within the past 48 hours. Thus, with spike in chemotherapy procedure, the global infection control apparel control market is expected to undergo substantial growth through 2028. Also, government and health organizations are taking initiatives to ensure high degree infection prevention which is further augmenting the growth of global infection control apparel market.
Global infection control apparel market is segmented into product, type, industry, and region. Based on industry, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory and surgical centers, research and diagnostic labs and others. Among them, hospitals & clinics segment is expected to contribute to high revenue during the forecast period owing to high risk of acquiring infections in hospital premises and increasing requirement by healthcare professionals to wear infection control apparel.
Regionally, North America dominated the infection control apparel market in 2022. This is ascribed to the ease in availability of infection control apparels and high expenditure on healthcare sector in the region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR through 2028 due to rising patient pool suffering from infectious diseases, improving healthcare sector, and others. Also, increasing expenditure on healthcare sector is making the region a lucrative market for infection control apparel key players.
Major companies operating in global infection control apparel market include 3M Company, DuPont Medical Fabrics (DuPont de Nemours, Inc.), Cardinal Health, Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Lindstrom Group, Ansell Ltd, Delta Plus Group, Lakeland Industries Inc. and Protective Industrial Products, Inc. The market players are adopting growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and new product launches.
