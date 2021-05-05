Infection Control Market worth $52.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Infection Control Market by Product (Sterilization (Steam, Hydrogen Peroxide, EtO), Disinfection (Wipes, Liquids, Disinfectors), Services, E-beam, Face Masks), End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 52.7 billion by 2026 from USD 44.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The Growth in the infection control market can largely be attributed to factors such as the high incidence of hospital-acquired infections; the increasing number of surgical procedures; the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases; the growing focus on food sterilization and disinfection; technological advancements in sterilization equipment; and the increasing outsourcing of sterilization services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers. Moreover, the growing number of medical device and pharmaceutical companies in emerging economies, increasing use of E-beam sterilization, re-introduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, and outsourcing operations to emerging countries with an improving healthcare sector will also support the growth of the market in the coming years. Currently, with the surge in cases of COVID-19, there is an increasing focus on personal hygiene and increasing production of medical nonwovens and single-use products, such as face masks and gloves. This, in turn, is expected to propel market growth in the next two years. On the other hand, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to limit market growth to some extent in the coming years. This, along with factors such as the high cost of endoscope reprocessing, limited reimbursement in developing countries, and end-user non-compliance with sterilization standards, may hamper the growth of the disinfection products market.

The spread of COVID-19 has spurred a surge in demand for cleaning and disinfection products due to the growing awareness about hygiene, health, and safety. The increasing healthcare expenditure in North America and the increasing number of temporary hospitals are some of the major factors driving the demand and uptake of antiseptics and disinfectants in the region. The COVID-19 outbreak has made personal and household disinfection increasingly important to prevent the spread of the disease. Personal hygiene and disinfection have been essential to combating COVID-19. Many consumers have responded by panic-buying disinfecting products to ensure that they can keep their homes virus-free. As a result, synthetic disinfectants are running out of stock at retail stores. In response, retailers are dealing with the spike in demand by restocking their shelves with green disinfectants.

The usage of reprocessed equipment to disinfect or sterilize medical devices is higher than normal during the pandemic since improper decontamination of surgical instruments, endoscopic devices, respiratory care devices, and reusable hemodialysis machines can increase the chances of COVID-19. This has increased the demand for sterilization consumables to ensure the proper sterilization of medical devices. According to our analysis, the effects of disruptions on pharmaceutical production—and consequently raw material demand caused by lockdowns and travel and transport bans across various countries—will be for the short term. However, in the worst-case scenario, the supply disruptions due to extended lockdowns in various countries can have a more substantial impact on pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing and, in turn, significantly impact the demand for infection control products by these end users. Manufacturers may begin to diversify raw material sourcing or invest in spreading production across different markets rather than in concentrated geographic areas, such as China and India.

The sterilization products & services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on products & services, the infection control market is further classified into cleaning & disinfection products, sterilization products & services, endoscope reprocessing products, protective barriers, and other infection control products. The sterilization products & services market segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing emphasis on infection control measures and the increasing demand for sterilization technologies, such as radiation sterilization and low-temperature sterilization, in the healthcare industry.

The disinfectants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the infection control market

By type, the market is segmented into disinfectants, cleaning & disinfection equipment, lubricants & cleaning solutions, and disinfection & cleaning accessories. In 2020, the disinfectants segment accounted for the largest share of the cleaning & disinfection products market. The large share of the disinfectants segment is mainly due to the growing demand for these products in various end-user segments. Disinfectants are used to disinfect surfaces, patient rooms, operation theaters, hospital premises, the hands and skin of healthcare personnel, and medical equipment to reduce the incidence of nosocomial infections. The demand for disinfectants is also rising in the food industry due to the high risks of food-borne pathogens and bacterial and viral food-related infections. Currently, the growing cases of COVID-19 have increased the demand for various disinfectants across the globe.

The endoscope reprocessing consumables segment to account for the largest share of the market

Based on type, the infection control market is segmented into endoscope reprocessing consumables, endoscope reprocessing equipment, and other endoscope reprocessing products. In 2020, the endoscope reprocessing consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing products market. Endoscope reprocessing consumables are used in large quantities and have a short shelf life. This, coupled with the growing number of endoscopic surgeries due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases, contributes to the large share of this market.

The hospitals end-user segment is expected to account for the largest share of the infection control market

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, life science industry, food industry, and other end users (cosmetic industry, dietary supplement manufacturers, the veterinary industry, and other healthcare providers such as long-term care facilities and diagnostic & imaging centers). The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The overall demand for infection control in hospitals is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of HAIs, the increasing number of hospitals and clinics worldwide, and the rising geriatric population (as this population segment is more susceptible to various chronic diseases). The growing volume of surgical procedures performed is also a major contributor to the growth of the infection control market for hospitals. The rising number of government initiatives to ensure high degree infection prevention is also a significant driver of the market segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the market

The Asia Pacific infection control market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The growth in outsourcing of drug manufacturing to specialized contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), rising number of companies setting up manufacturing units in these countries, favorable government regulations, low labor and manufacturing costs, rising number of surgical procedures conducted annually, the large patient population, and the rising incidence rate of COVID-19 cases are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the APAC market during the forecast period.

The prominent players in this infection control market are STERIS plc. (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), 3M Company (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), Sotera Health LLC (US), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Metrex Research Corporation (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (UK), Miele Group (Germany), Melag (Germany), and Pal International (UK).

