Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size to Reach over $24 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infectious disease diagnostics market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The US is the major contributor in the global infectious disease diagnostics market and is likely to witness an incremental growth rate of around $1 billion during the forecast period. Consumables accounted for a majority share of around 74% and is growing at a CAGR of over 8% during 2019-2025. The hospital segment accounted for majority of the market share, however the standard reference laboratory is growing at a faster CAGR of over 7%, as the number of standard reference laboratory roles in diagnosis is increasing among the developing countries, expected to have absolute growth of more than 55%. The traditional test type dominated the market with around 66% share, however the molecular diagnostics with its faster and accurate diagnostic feature is growing at a faster rate, slowly replacing traditional procedures and the adoption of the molecular diagnostics are increasing among various end-users. Human papillomavirus (HPV) segment dominated the market, which is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections and molecular diagnostic tests are becoming a promising tool for the diagnosis of this disease. Various vendors are actively engaged in the development of the new product and launching advanced test kits for the diagnosis of the diseases at a faster and quicker rate.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, disease, end-user, tests, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors and 15 other vendors

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market – Segmentation

In 2019, the traditional diagnostics segment accounted for 66% of the infectious disease diagnostics market share. The segment is growing at a moderate rate than molecular diagnostics. Conventional diagnostics include immunodiagnostics, blood culture tests, and clinical, microbiological methods to diagnose several diseases.

The hepatitis segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019–2025. The staggering rise in liver damage cases due to viral infections, drug, and chemical abuses, and an increase in alcohol intake, is contributing to the growth of the segment. The presence of a high pool of infected patients who are undiagnosed and need urgent diagnosis is another driver influencing the segment growth.

The hospital end-user segment dominated the infectious disease diagnostics market shares. It accounted for the highest market share of over 34% in 2019 due to the high volume of infectious disease diagnosis and treatment performed in these settings. The increase in the number of private hospitals, which have their central laboratories performing a high volume of tests, is a major factor influencing the market growth.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Products

Instruments/ Analyzers and Software

Consumables

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Disease

Hepatitis

AIDS

HAIs

Influenza

Tuberculosis

Malaria

HPV Infection

Sepsis

Dengue

Other Diseases

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by End-user

Hospitals

Standard Reference Laboratories

Public Health Laboratories

Blood Banks

Acute Care Settings

Others

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Test

Traditional Diagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market – Geography

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing target pool of people requiring various infectious disease diagnostics and improvement in healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the rising purchasing power of the public for healthcare services and growing focus on early diagnosis and preventive medicine is encouraging many people in the region to undergo diagnostics. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are the major revenue contributors to the APAC market.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey



Iran

Prominent Vendors

Abbott

BD

bioMérieux

Hoffmann-La Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Quidel

Luminex

Danaher

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Other Prominent Vendors

Meridian Bioscience

DiaSorin Molecular

Accelerate Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

OpGen

QIAGEN

Siemens Healthineers

caviid

EIKEN CHEMICAL

Epitope Diagnostics Inc.

EUROIMMUN

Genetic Signatures

Hologic

Oxford Immunotec

Seegene

