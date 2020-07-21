Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size to Reach over $24 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
Jul 21, 2020, 12:00 ET
CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infectious disease diagnostics market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The US is the major contributor in the global infectious disease diagnostics market and is likely to witness an incremental growth rate of around $1 billion during the forecast period.
- Consumables accounted for a majority share of around 74% and is growing at a CAGR of over 8% during 2019-2025.
- The hospital segment accounted for majority of the market share, however the standard reference laboratory is growing at a faster CAGR of over 7%, as the number of standard reference laboratory roles in diagnosis is increasing among the developing countries, expected to have absolute growth of more than 55%.
- The traditional test type dominated the market with around 66% share, however the molecular diagnostics with its faster and accurate diagnostic feature is growing at a faster rate, slowly replacing traditional procedures and the adoption of the molecular diagnostics are increasing among various end-users.
- Human papillomavirus (HPV) segment dominated the market, which is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections and molecular diagnostic tests are becoming a promising tool for the diagnosis of this disease.
- Various vendors are actively engaged in the development of the new product and launching advanced test kits for the diagnosis of the diseases at a faster and quicker rate.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, disease, end-user, tests, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors and 15 other vendors
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market – Segmentation
- In 2019, the traditional diagnostics segment accounted for 66% of the infectious disease diagnostics market share. The segment is growing at a moderate rate than molecular diagnostics. Conventional diagnostics include immunodiagnostics, blood culture tests, and clinical, microbiological methods to diagnose several diseases.
- The hepatitis segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019–2025. The staggering rise in liver damage cases due to viral infections, drug, and chemical abuses, and an increase in alcohol intake, is contributing to the growth of the segment. The presence of a high pool of infected patients who are undiagnosed and need urgent diagnosis is another driver influencing the segment growth.
- The hospital end-user segment dominated the infectious disease diagnostics market shares. It accounted for the highest market share of over 34% in 2019 due to the high volume of infectious disease diagnosis and treatment performed in these settings. The increase in the number of private hospitals, which have their central laboratories performing a high volume of tests, is a major factor influencing the market growth.
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Products
- Instruments/ Analyzers and Software
- Consumables
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Disease
- Hepatitis
- AIDS
- HAIs
- Influenza
- Tuberculosis
- Malaria
- HPV Infection
- Sepsis
- Dengue
- Other Diseases
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by End-user
- Hospitals
- Standard Reference Laboratories
- Public Health Laboratories
- Blood Banks
- Acute Care Settings
- Others
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Test
- Traditional Diagnostics
- Molecular Diagnostics
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market – Geography
APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing target pool of people requiring various infectious disease diagnostics and improvement in healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the rising purchasing power of the public for healthcare services and growing focus on early diagnosis and preventive medicine is encouraging many people in the region to undergo diagnostics. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are the major revenue contributors to the APAC market.
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
Prominent Vendors
- Abbott
- BD
- bioMérieux
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Quidel
- Luminex
- Danaher
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
Other Prominent Vendors
- Meridian Bioscience
- DiaSorin Molecular
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Trinity Biotech
- OpGen
- QIAGEN
- Siemens Healthineers
- caviid
- EIKEN CHEMICAL
- Epitope Diagnostics Inc.
- EUROIMMUN
- Genetic Signatures
- Hologic
- Oxford Immunotec
- Seegene
