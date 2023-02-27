Infectious disease market size to grow by USD 104.81 billion between 2022 and 2027; Driven by increasing prevalence of infectious diseases - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The infectious disease market size is projected to grow by USD 104.81 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.49% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. The outbreak of infectious diseases has increased significantly in recent years due to changing lifestyles, climate variability, and reduced immunity. Besides, the pattern of infection incidence has been changing with the evolution of drug-resistant pathogens. These factors are increasing the prevalence of various infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, which is driving the market in focus. Know about the impact of other major factors on the growth of the market. Insights on the market dynamics along with the historic period (2017-2021) & forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infectious Disease Market 2023-2027

Key Companies Covered:

Technavio offers detailed information of the competitive landscape and products offered by major vendors including:

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers solutions for infectious diseases that help enable earlier diagnosis, appropriate therapy selection, personalized care, and infectious disease monitoring.

- The company offers solutions for infectious diseases that help enable earlier diagnosis, appropriate therapy selection, personalized care, and infectious disease monitoring. Danaher Corp. - The company offers solutions for infectious disease that helps from preventing disease transmission by diagnosing infection, monitoring treatment and providing essential educational training for healthcare workers.

- The company offers solutions for infectious disease that helps from preventing disease transmission by diagnosing infection, monitoring treatment and providing essential educational training for healthcare workers. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - The company offers solutions for infectious diseases using testing systems, reagents, and quality controls to optimize testing workflows and provide quality results.

- The company offers solutions for infectious diseases using testing systems, reagents, and quality controls to optimize testing workflows and provide quality results. Genetic Signatures Ltd. - The company offers solutions for infectious diseases by providing tests for the early detection of infectious diseases in the fields of antimicrobial resistance and healthcare-associated infections.

Infectious Disease Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 104.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Australia, India, South Korea and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Genetic Signatures Ltd., Grifols SA, Hologic Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., OraSure Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., Trinity Biotech Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, DiaSorin SpA, Quidel Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Segments:

Infectious Disease Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Drugs - size and forecast 2022-2027

Vaccines - size and forecast 2022-2027

The market growth in the drugs segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by various factors including the rising awareness activities by various governments and non-profit organizations, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the rising fund for R&D.

Infectious Disease Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Hospital - size and forecast 2022-2027

Multispecialty clinic - size and forecast 2022-2027

Others - size and forecast 2022-2027

Hospitals are the key end-users of infectious disease therapies in the market. The increase in the number of patients suffering from different types of diseases, such as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), tuberculosis (TB) meningitis, and other infectious diseases is driving the growth of the segment.

Infectious Disease Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America - size and forecast 2022-2027

- size and forecast 2022-2027 Europe - size and forecast 2022-2027

- size and forecast 2022-2027 Asia - size and forecast 2022-2027

- size and forecast 2022-2027 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2022-2027

North America will account for 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is home to some of the prominent vendors including Gilead, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, and AbbVie. The market will observe accelerated growth in North America due to the development and launch of drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases.

Related Reports:

The hospital infection therapeutics market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.98% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,106.6 million . The increase in the incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth.

is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.98% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . The increase in the incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth. The bacterial disease diagnostics market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,766.05 million . The high prevalence of infectious diseases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of accessibility to bacterial diagnostic tests in developing countries may impede the market growth.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

