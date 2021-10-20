Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market to grow by USD 842.37mn | Increasing Incidence of VTE to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing incidence of VTE and increasing demand for IVCF placement procedures are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of IVCF devices and procedures will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

North America will be the leading region with 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for inferior vena cava filters in North America.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

Adient Medical Inc.



ALN



Argon Medical Devices Inc.



Becton Dickinson and Co

and Co

Lifetech Scientific ( Shenzhen ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market -The craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices market share should rise by USD 909.27 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 8.08%. Download a free sample now!



Manual Resuscitator Market -The manual resuscitator market has the potential to grow by USD 123.63 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%. Download a free sample now!

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.74% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 842.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adient Medical Inc., ALN, Argon Medical Devices Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Medical LLC, and Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

