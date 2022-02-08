Infertility Treatment Devices Market to grow by USD 722.40 million

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Cook Medical LLC, CooperSurgical Inc., DxNow, Eppendorf AG, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., IVFtech ApS, Merck KGaA, Rocket Medical Plc, and Vitrolife AB, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Devices:



The devices segment contributed largely to the overall market growth in 2021.





The growth is attributed to an increase in the prevalence of infertility, the rise in investments in developing products for in-vitro fertilization (IVF), the growth in demand for technologically advanced products for treatment procedures, and the presence of global and regional vendors.



Media



Accessories

Regional Market Outlook

Asia will contribute to 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the exponential growth of the real estate industry owing to the rise in the prevalence of infertility, the improving healthcare infrastructure, and the increased adoption of high-end technologies. If we look at the country-wise market growth, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore will contribute the highest market growth.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Infertility Treatment Devices Market

Market Driver:

Increase in the prevalence of infertility:

Most couples struggle with infertility and seek medical help for conception or pregnancy problems. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for infertility treatment devices, which will positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Emerging trend of delayed pregnancies among women:

With the rise in the average age of women giving birth, the risk of infertility also increases. The risk of conditions such as diabetes and hypertension also increases with age, which further complicates a pregnancy. Thus, the rising chances of infertility are expected to increase the potential demand for infertility treatment devices, which will support the market growth during the coming five years.

Reasons to Buy Infertility Treatment Devices Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist infertility treatment devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the infertility treatment devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the infertility treatment devices market across Asia , North America , Europe , and ROW

, , , and ROW Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infertility treatment devices market vendors

Infertility Treatment Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 722.40 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.71 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 34% Key consumer countries US, Taiwan, Thailand, Israel, Singapore, and Greece Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Cook Medical LLC, CooperSurgical Inc., DxNow, Eppendorf AG, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., IVFtech ApS, Merck KGaA, Rocket Medical Plc, and Vitrolife AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

