Infertility Treatment Market Report 2020; Forecasts to 2024 - Key Players are The Cooper Companies, Cook Medical, Vitrolife, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, IVFtech, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, and Merck

The Global Infertility Treatment Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 6% During the Forecast Period 2018-2024.



The growing prevalence of infertility among men and women is increasing the demand for sterility treatment globally. Factors such as delayed parenthood, obesity, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and aging is increasing sterility incidences among married couples worldwide.



The increasing acceptance of advanced and sophisticated medical care options such as ART and IVF is likely to drive the market. The globalization of healthcare facilities and the increasing popularity of medical tourism, especially fertility tourism, encourage several couples to travel abroad to seek state-of-the-art medical care options. The reimbursement coverage is also improving globally, and many countries cover fertility treatment as part of respective public health coverage programs



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the infertility treatment market during the forecast period:

Increasing Prevalence of Infertility

Growing Number of Obesity Cases

Increasing Number of Facilities offering Fertility Services

Increasing Financial Assistance Programs

Growing popularity for Fertility Tourism



Infertility Treatment Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by product, procedure, end-user, cause, and geography.

Treatment by drugs has been dominating the infertility treatment market because it is a cost-effective measure and is considered to be the first choice among people to be treated. The acceptance of gonadotropin drugs for treatment is driving the segment significantly and is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period. However, the surge in the prevalence of sterility, advances IVF devices technology, the increasing trend of delayed pregnancies, and the growth in disposable income are the major factors driving the infertility treatment devices market.

Globally, the IVF treatments are witnessing an improvement in overall success rates majorly due to the availability of a broad range of culture media. The consumables segment is rapidly increasing due to the increasing effectiveness of ART procedures and surgical interventions that create huge demand for consumables and is expected to grow by 2024.



The medication segment is the largest contributor due to a wide range and usage. The increasing approval of fertility services and cultural shifts has led to a high demand for medication and treatments. The awareness of sterility treatment has increased over time, thereby reducing the reluctance of people to opt for medication. ART is the fastest growing procedure on account of the high acceptance of this treatment because of the improvement in success rate and advanced techniques to cure sterility. The favorable financial support for ART procedures in both developed and emerging countries is another factor contributing to the growth. However, the segment is likely to witness hindrance due to the high cost of ART procedures.



The fertility clinics dominate the market due to the high success rate of fertility services and IVF clinics. The number of fertility services is expanding across the globe. These clinics occupy the largest share in the infertility treatment market owing to the availability and accessibility of different services such as IVF programs, egg donation, ICSI, IMSI, and other services. The segment is projected to hold the highest share during the forecast period due to the constant rise in clinics and increasing partnerships of clinics with fertile consultants and experts.



The female infertility segment is contributing significantly to the market due to the high prevalence of female infertility globally. The increase in the target pool of female patients and the growing number of dedicated fertility clinics are the major factors driving the growth of the segment. The prevalence of male sterility is increasing worldwide due to changes in lifestyle patterns, an increase in the consumption of alcohol and smoking, and an increase in the prevalence of obesity. All these factors affect sperm counts and their quality, thereby increasing the occurrence among men.



Europe is the major region, which is leading the market and is expected to bolster its dominance during the forecast period because the region is going through a phase of reduction in population and is seriously considering tackling this sociological phenomenon. The demand for fertility services is increasing rapidly in North America due to the growing prevalence of sterility, the presence of the aging population and the high occurrence of obesity. These factors are likely to generate significant demand for fertility services in the future.



APAC is growing at a steady pace owing to the shifting mean age among women during their first childbirth and the increasing sterility among people in developing countries. Latin America is witnessing a rise in sterility among men and women and decreasing fertility rates in the population, which is likely to increase the demand for fertility services. MEA faces a low healthcare facility, a lack of specialized health care professionals, and inadequate awareness of fertility medical care. However, with the growing awareness and development of advanced technology, the region is expected to drive the infertility treatment market in the region.



Insights by Vendors



There are a few global and several local and regional vendors offering medicines, devices, and equipment for treatment. The fertility drugs market is highly concentrated with key pharmaceuticals accounting for commendable shares. However, the other fertility drugs market is highly fragmented with many local and domestic companies are offering a wide array of low-cost drugs in their respective countries. The market is competitive due to the availability of several low-cost drugs. Companies offering fertility drugs are registering impressive growth rates for their products due to the increased uptake of these drugs.



