Infinant Health Champions Gut Health with Discounted Price on Evivo Probiotic for Infants

Infinant Health, a privately-held company focused on changing the trajectory of human health one baby at a time, is amplifying awareness about the critical importance of gut health in infants. Their flagship product, Evivo™ infant probiotic, featuring the specialized Bifidobacterium strain B. infantis EVC001, has been shown to offer significant benefits to full-term infants.

Evivo is endorsed by numerous pediatricians, lactation consultants, and holistic healthcare professionals due to its solid foundation of research and the remarkable results observed in babies within days of use. Extensive studies demonstrate that breast milk promotes the growth of B. infantis EVC001 in the full-term infant gut. By utilizing Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) found in breast milk, B. infantis EVC001 effectively colonizes and persists in the infant gut. Unlike other probiotic strains, which do not maintain a lasting presence, Evivo continues to consume HMOs and provides ongoing gut and immune support.

Research indicates that over 90% of infants born in the US lack B. infantis in their gut. Emerging research shows that a deficiency of B. infantis can be linked to increased cases of immune-related issues, which have risen in recent generations due to high antibiotic use and changes in feeding and birthing practices. Bifidobacterium, especially B. infantis, acts as a protective shield, supporting the infant immune system and promoting a healthy gut microbiome. The establishment of a healthy gut microbiome during the early stages of life can impact an individual's health later in life.

Clinically proven to work in conjunction with breast milk, Evivo:

Replenishes good bacteria in 100% of babies

Establishes a healthier gut microbiome

Provides continuous protection from digestive discomfort

Supports developing immune systems

A consumer study highlighted the benefits of Evivo Baby probiotic powder, with parents reporting significant improvements within days:

72% observed reduced diaper rash

63% reported less gas and fussiness

52% noted longer sleep durations

ABOUT INFINANT HEALTH, INC

Infinant Health, Inc ("Infinant Health"), previously known as Evolve Biosystems, is a privately held company committed to changing the trajectory of human health by supporting the development of healthy immune systems via the gut microbiome. Infinant Health is building a product pipeline to optimize infant health. Investors in the company include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Johnson & Johnson, Cargill, and other leading institutions.

