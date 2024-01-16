Infinite Creativity: HitPaw Voice Changer 1.4.0 Now Released AI Cover Feature!

News provided by

HitPaw. Co., Ltd

16 Jan, 2024, 15:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a company specializing in digital multimedia solutions, has now launched HitPaw Voice Changer 1.4.0 with the exciting update of AI Cover feature. The newest 1.4.0 version of HitPaw Voice Changer allows users to transform their audio files into the styles of various iconic artists like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Drake. The 1.4.0 aims to offer a unique and personalized audio experience.

LET'S CHECK OUT WHAT'S NEW OF V1.4.0

Continue Reading
HitPaw Voice Changer 1.4.0
HitPaw Voice Changer 1.4.0

  • Brand New AI Cover Feature with Ever-evolving Effects
    HitPaw Voice Changer 1.4.0 has now updated the feature that allows users to convert their songs into the vocal styles of music artists like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Michael Jackson and any other famous singers you can name or not. This feature uses advanced AI algorithms to analyze and replicate the vocal characteristics of these artists, giving users the chance to sound like their favorite singers. The list of artists is constantly evolving, so the effects are always up to date with the latest trends in music.
  • Instinctive Interface to Generate AI Cover in Blinks
    HitPaw's incredibly user-friendly interface makes using the AI Cover feature as easy as 1-2-3. The interface is designed with instinctive navigation that allows users to effortlessly create an AI Cover. All you need to do is upload your audio or video, select the artist you want, then click "Create AI Cover" and you're done! Even those new to audio editing can easily navigate through the process and create their own covers in no time.
  • Paste YouTube URL to AI Cover with One Click
    HitPaw Voice Changer 1.4.0 is a groundbreaking advancement in voice modification technology that allows users to use the AI Cover feature with YouTube links. HitPaw Voice Changer's AI Cover feature is also integrated with YouTube. No need to worry about downloading or saving videos from YouTube before AI Cover.

For more information checking, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/hitpaw-voice-changer.html

About HitPaw
HitPaw's mission is to make digital creativity accessible to everyone. HitPaw provides the most innovative multimedia solutions such as video editing, voice changing, screen recording, watermark removal, image editing, photo enhancement, etc. to unleash the infinite creativity around the world.

To know more, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/ 

Our Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/ 

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/ 

Discord: https://discord.gg/wuc4cstcjJ

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd

Also from this source

HitPaw Video Enhancer V2.0.0 New Release: Major Update! Your Ultimate Solution for Video Repair & Video Enhancement

HitPaw Video Enhancer V2.0.0 New Release: Major Update! Your Ultimate Solution for Video Repair & Video Enhancement

HitPaw, a leading software company, has announced the release of HitPaw Video Enhancer Windows V2.0.0, which has provided major updates! This new...
HitPaw Video Converter V3.2.0 Newly Released: Upgrades and Optimizations Redefine Multimedia Excellence

HitPaw Video Converter V3.2.0 Newly Released: Upgrades and Optimizations Redefine Multimedia Excellence

HitPaw, a leader in cutting-edge software technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest software update, HitPaw Video Converter V3.2.0. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.