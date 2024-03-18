Infinite Electronics Announces Intent to Sell KP Performance Antennas and RadioWaves Businesses to Alive Telecommunications

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics , a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its KP Performance Antennas and RadioWaves businesses to Alive Telecommunications, a global supplier of communications equipment, systems and services. The transaction will close approximately on April 1, 2024.

"KP Performance Antennas and RadioWaves businesses are both excellent strategic fits for Alive Telecommunications," said Penny Cotner, CEO of Infinite Electronics. "As antenna technology continues to evolve, the highly technical product development needed to drive continued growth of these brands does not align well with Infinite's design capabilities, unlike our strong development capability in brands such as Transtector and Integra Optics, and our strong private-label capability in the balance of the Electronic Components and Assemblies portfolio. As such, the success of these brands would be better served by an acquirer who has these development capabilities."

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue the great work Infinite Electronics has done growing both KP Performance Antennas and RadioWaves brands," said Daniel Barton, President for Alive Telecommunications. "We see the immense value these brands hold, and they fit seamlessly within our expanding portfolio."

The transition of KP Performance Antennas and RadioWaves businesses to Alive Telecommunications is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

For more information about Infinite Electronics, please visit infiniteelectronics.com . For information on Alive Telecommunications, visit alivetele.com/ .

About Infinite Electronics, Inc.:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Infinite's brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com .

About Alive Telecommunications:

A global supplier of communications equipment, systems and services. Alive Telecom is dedicated to providing the highest level of quality workmanship, service response and professionalism to its clients. Learn more at alivetele.com .

