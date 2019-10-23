Infinite Electronics Announces The Sale Of Its Kaelus Business To Microdata Telecom

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics, Inc., a leading global supplier of electronic components, announces today that it has completed the sale of its Kaelus business to Microdata Telecom, a supplier of high-quality RF Conditioning solutions.

"Kaelus is a globally recognized leader in test and measurement instruments, cell-site filters, combiners and tower-mounted amplifiers, and is an excellent strategic fit for Microdata Telecom," says Penny Cotner, CEO of Infinite, Inc. "For Infinite, this divestiture allows us to better focus on our strategic growth areas and core strategy of providing a broad portfolio of products available to ship same-day, with readily-available technical support."

Founded in 1981, Microdata Telecom has deep technical expertise in RF Filter solutions and will add the test and measurement equipment to expand its portfolio to customers in telecommunications, and other markets with the addition of Kaelus. "We complement each other very well and we are excited about what this combination will deliver to our customers, partners, and employees around the world," says Peter Sandberg, president, chief executive officer, and director of the board for Microdata Telecom.

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands, including Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Aiconics, INC Installs, and ShowMe Cables, are technology specialists, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support, and same-day shipping.

For more information on Infinite Electronics and its family of brands, please visit the company's website at www.infiniteelectronics.com

Microdata Telecom offers a broad portfolio of RF technology solutions, serving the global wireless telecommunications market.

Wireless Network Operators and OEMs around the world trust Microdata Telecom's solutions to deliver improved radio coverage, capacity and quality in mobile networks.

The product range includes multiplex filters, reject filters, massive MIMO filters and TMAs, in a super compact design for minimum tower load and visual impact. Combining innovative product design, fast and flexible inhouse development and the best PIM performance available in the market (-165 dB), Microdata Telecom gives mobile device users a high-quality RF performance experience.

microdatatelecom.com

