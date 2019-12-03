Infinite Electronics CFO Scott Rosner Nominated for The Orange County Business Journal’s 13th Annual CFO of the Year Award

The Orange County Business Journal's CFO of the Year Award program is designed to recognize senior financial professionals for their outstanding performance as corporate stewards. Candidates must be the chief financial officer (or equivalent) of a business headquartered in Orange County, Calif. and are chosen for their positive impact in the Orange County business community, as well as their outstanding leadership and performance for the preceding fiscal year.

Since joining Infinite Electronics almost two years ago, Mr. Rosner has implemented and spearheaded new financial policies and guidelines designed to ensure financial viability, grow revenue, and increase profits. His efforts and financial oversight have helped ensure that Infinite Electronics continues to realize strong revenue and EBITDA growth year over year, greatly increasing shareholder value.

"Infinite Electronics has experienced a period of rapid expansion, and thus, our needs for financial oversight, governance, and system stability rose to an entirely new level. Scott joined our team and quickly proved himself to be a dependable and effective leader. Being recognized for this award is well deserved. I trust him implicitly as our CFO, and he is a critical member of our team in leading this company to continued success," explained Penny Cotner, President & CEO of Infinite Electronics.

"I am truly honored to be nominated for this year's Orange County Business Journal CFO of the year award. Orange County's business leaders recognizing me as a top performer brings me a great sense of accomplishment and pride. Being nominated for having a positive effect on both the business and community as a whole is extremely rewarding," said Mr. Rosner.

This year's annual Orange County Business Journal CFO of the Year Award ceremony will take place on January 30, 2020, at the Hotel Irvine located on Jamboree Road in Irvine, California.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands, including Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Aiconics, INC Installs, and ShowMe Cables, are technology specialists, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support, and same-day shipping.

For more information on Infinite Electronics and its family of brands, please visit the company's website at www.infiniteelectronics.com

