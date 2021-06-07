Infinite Electronics, Inc. Appoints Emily Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer

Campbell joins Infinite Electronics with more than 20 years of extensive B2B and B2C marketing leadership experience. Prior to Infinite Electronics, she was CMO with Berlin Packaging, head of global marketing and digital innovation for Arrow Electronics Enterprise Computing Division, and led Arrow's eCommerce business as the General Manager of Global eCommerce. Campbell also held eCommerce and marketing leadership roles at National Instruments, Dell and Compaq.

Campbell earned a B.S. in Marketing and International Business from the University of Colorado.

"Emily's education, leadership background and vast experience in this space, position her exceptionally well to lead our talented marketing teams to great success. We are confident that Emily will be an outstanding addition to Infinite's Executive Team, and we look forward to her contributions and leadership," explained Penny Cotner, Infinite Electronics' President & CEO.

For additional information about Infinite Electronics, please visit www.infiniteelectronics.com.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company, and offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

