Infinite Electronics, Inc. Appoints Jason Koshy to Global Vice President of Sales

Koshy has been with Infinite Electronics for 22 years, starting as an Applications Engineer with LEA International (later acquired by Smiths Microwave Telecom, or SMT, as part of Transtector). During his tenure, Koshy has held roles of increasing responsibility, including Quality and Manufacturing Engineer, Regional Sales Manager, Director of Sales for North America, and most recently as VP of Sales for the Americas and ROW.

In addition to his roles in sales, Koshy supported Infinite's integration of Integra Optics and SMT (Kaelus, Radiowaves, PolyPhaser and Transtector). He successfully led the sales team through a transition to work-from-home through the COVID-19 crisis. Mr. Koshy holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of South Florida.

"Jason has been an outstanding member of our revenue leadership team and is the ideal candidate to lead our sales teams into the future to meet our vision for global growth. We look forward to his ongoing contributions to Infinite's continued success in this new role," explained Penny Cotner, Infinite Electronics' President & CEO.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics International, Inc. offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, Integra Optics and INC Installs. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

