IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics, Inc., a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Cable Connectivity Group (CCG) from Torqx Capital Partners and TKH Group NV. Headquartered in the Netherlands, CCG's brands operate across Europe, with offices and production and distribution facilities in Netherlands, Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, Poland, and China.

Infinite Electronics Inc. Completes Acquisition of Cable Connectivity Group

"The addition of CCG to Infinite Electronics' brand portfolio will further expand our footprint in Europe and better position us to meet customer demands for cable connectivity solutions," said Infinite Electronics President and CEO, Penny Cotner. "Together, we share an aligned value proposition of working urgently to provide the products and real-time support customers need. We look forward to harnessing our shared capabilities to accelerate growth and success."

Serving the global industrial and electronics markets, CCG's brands are leading suppliers of cables, ready-to-connect cable systems and accessories. They are comprised of the following brands: TKD, KC Industrie, Capable, Schrade Kabeltechnik, Jobarco, Pantaflex, and ConCab.

"Infinite Electronics and CCG have many similarities, such as customer-driven values and ambitious global growth plans," said Wouter-Jan van der Wurff, CCG's CEO. "Joining Infinite Electronics' portfolio is an exciting achievement and provides CCG's brands a unique opportunity and the leverage to accelerate business growth globally."

This acquisition further establishes Infinite Electronics' presence in Europe and comes after the company announced earlier this month that it acquired Bulgin Ltd., a UK-based leading developer and manufacturer of innovative harsh environment connectivity solutions. These acquisitions are the latest milestones in Infinite Electronics' rapid growth over the past six years.

About Infinite Electronics, Inc.:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Infinite's brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

About CCG :

Cable Connectivity Group (CCG) is active in the production, distribution and assembly of specialty cables and cable connectivity solutions. The Group comprises the operating companies Jobarco BV, Pantaflex BV and Capable BV (in The Netherlands), TKD Kabel GmbH, ConCab GmbH and Schrade Kabeltechnik Germany (in Germany), Schrade Kabeltechnik Poland, KC Industrie Srl (in Italy), TKD Polska Sp. z o.o (in Poland), Schrade Kabeltechnik Sp. z o.o., TKD Italia Srl (in Italy), and TKD Cable Co., Ltd (in China).

About Torqx Capital Partners:

Torqx invests in medium-sized companies with significant value creation potential. Situations include growth-, buy-and-build-, performance improvement-, turnaround- and transformational investments across a range of industries including manufacturing, distribution and services. Torqx acquires majority positions based on a partnership with co-shareholders and management teams, offering the companies smart capital, network, expertise and talent to support implementation of their plans and achieve their full potential. The Torqx team consists of 14 highly experienced and skilled investment professionals who look beyond spreadsheets and understand what it takes to build businesses and increase momentum. Torqx currently manages over € 350 million in committed capital and is backed by reputable international institutional investors and the Torqx team itself. For more information, please visit www.torqxcapital.com.

About TKH:

Technology firm TKH is focused on high-end innovative technologies in high growth markets within three business segments: Smart Vision systems, Smart Manufacturing systems and Smart Connectivity systems. Through a combination of technologies, TKH offers superior solutions that support to increase the efficiency, safety and security of its customers. The technologies are offered together with software to create smart technologies and one-stop-shop solutions with plug-and-play integrated technologies. TKH operates on a global scale. Its growth is concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia. Employing 6,160 people, TKH achieved a turnover of € 1.5 billion in 2021. For more information, please visit www.tkhgroup.com.

