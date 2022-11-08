Infinite Electronics, Inc. Expands Position in European Market with Agreement to Acquire Cable Connectivity Group

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics, Inc., a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the needs of customers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands, has announced today that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cable Connectivity Group (CCG) from Torqx Capital Partners (Torqx) and TKH Group NV (TKH). The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close in Q1 2023.

CCG is a leader in the production, distribution and assembly of specialty cables and cable connectivity solutions. The company operates across Europe with offices and production and distribution facilities in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Italy and China. CCG is comprised of the following brands: Jobarco, Pantaflex, Capable, TKD, ConCab, Schrade Kabeltechnik and KC Industrie. CCG has a global customer base across industrial and electronics end-markets.

CCG's products and talented team members add to Infinite's existing portfolio and share a common customer value proposition of working urgently to provide the inventory and real-time support customers need. This acquisition will allow Infinite the scale to reach customers more effectively throughout Europe, with both the CCG brands and, ultimately, Infinite's legacy brands. CCG's CEO Wouter-Jan van der Wurff and CFO Derk Veraar, will join the Infinite leadership team and will continue to lead the company's day-to-day operations.

"CCG's product portfolio, culture and talented team are an excellent complement to Infinite Electronics. We are very excited to welcome CCG and the team to Infinite Electronics and our portfolio of high-performing brands. This acquisition will provide us the unique opportunity to expand our business in both the European and North American markets, and offer significant possibilities to grow together," said Infinite Electronics President and Chief Executive Officer, Penny Cotner.

"The CCG team is very excited about joining Infinite Electronics, as it offers opportunities for the growth and development of CCG and our employees, broader expansion of our products, and greater reach to our customers," said Wouter-Jan van der Wurff, CCG's CEO.

For additional information about Infinite Electronics, Inc. and its brands, please visit www.infiniteelectronics.com.

For more information about CCG, please visit. For more information, please visit: www.cableconnectivitygroup.com

About Infinite Electronics, Inc.:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components, serving customers across industrial and electronics end markets. Backed by Warburg Pincus since 2021, our core mission is to support those requirements with an extensive offering of RF, industrial and connectivity solutions with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping, and 24/7 customer service.

About CCG:

Cable Connectivity Group (CCG) is active in the production, distribution and assembly of specialty cables and cable connectivity solutions. The Group comprises the operating companies Jobarco BV, Pantaflex BV and Capable BV (in The Netherlands), TKD Kabel GmbH, ConCab GmbH and Schrade Kabeltechnik Germany (in Germany), Schrade Kabeltechnik Poland and KC Industrie Srl (in Italy).

